Pumpkin spice is a flavour that has really seeped into public consciousness over the last couple of years and it seems fashion is taking note. Here are our favourite fashion pieces inspired by pumpkin spice to ease you into winter.
It’s the season for Pumpkin Spiced Lattes and we don’t care who knows how excited we are about it. If you too have a bit of a thing for the spicy, fruity infusion, then you aren’t alone, the flavouring has developed quite a cult following over the past few years and it seems the love for pumpkin spice has seeped into fashion, too.
The high street is packed with warming terracotta tones that mimic the hue of pumpkin spice, making it one of the hottest colours to be seen in this season. Not quite brown, not quite orange, this shade is a great update for anyone who loves those intensely comforting peachy hues.
From sumptuous knits to sleek dresses and chic separates, this spicy orange colour automatically delivers a sense of warmth, snugness and protection, something we’re all after right now.
Spiced pumpkin is a really earthy hue, which ensures it will work with a host of other neutrals in your wardrobe, ensuring it is a really versatile buy. If you’re looking to complement your spiced pumpkin piece, pair it with tans or khakis for a cohesive and muted execution that still feels colourful and bold.
If you’re searching for the perfect autumnal outfit, try pairing your spiced latte buy with cream or white for a really cosy and wintery finish. Perfect for November weather, this spiced pumpkin colour really resonates with fallen leaves, bonfire night and of course Thanksgiving pumpkin pie.
A really great alternative to brown, pumpkin spice is just that little bit lighter and brighter and as the UK takes on more American Halloween traditions, our pumpkin obsession certainly seems to be getting stronger each year, so these looks will definitely come back around.
We’ve rounded up 11 of our favourite pumpkin spice pieces to shop right now.
Zara
Featuring gorgeous ruffle trims, this is a winter update for summer’s laidback prairie trend. This belted dress would be perfect teamed with tan chunky boots and a boxy cardigan for a relaxed step into winter.
Shop long dress with belt at Zara, £49.99
Monki
You can’t go wrong with a shirt dress. Still one of this season’s hottest silhouettes, you can layer this one over a roll neck for extra warmth.
Simply Be
Incredibly cocooning, this great aviator jacket will have you ready for wintery climes in no time. An on-trend shape, this silhouette is one that will come back again and again, making this a good investment purchase.
Shop rust faux fur Lined suedette Aviator jacket at Simply Be, £75
And Other Stories
This scalloped edged top is great as a layering piece for now under a chunky knit cardigan, but come summer this will look fabulous bare armed with a pair of floaty trousers too, what a great investment.
The Kooples
This lambs leather shirt will easily be an autumnal piece to cherish. With wild west style detailing and crocodile-print leather collar this chic shirt will look amazing paired with denim jeans and tan boots.
Cos
Cut close to the body this wide-neck dress makes for an excellent layering piece. Wear under a chunkier knit or slip a crisp white shirt over the top and knot at the front for a relaxed but chic winter look.
Anine Bing
In a delicately spiced hue this silky skirt is perfect for this time of year. With a gorgeous sheen it will take you from day to evening with a simple change of accessories.
Cefinn
Want to sprinkle some festive spice into your work wardrobe? This waisted tailored dress is perfect for a return to the office. The sleeveless dress will carry you through to warmer wedding but for now try layering under a blazer or over a roll neck to keep stylishly warm.
Blue Vanilla
The cosy teddy coat is the perfect partner to a Pumpkin Spice Latte. With a super fluffy handle you’ll be ready for the winter chill. Pair with jeans, a sweatshirt and plimsols for an easy weekend look.
Brora
A boxy and slightly cropped shape this jumper brings a no fuss attitude to pumpkin spice season. In a super cosy mohair it will work well with high waisted skirts and trousers.
Hamaji
One of a kind, each of the dresses has been embroidered by a group of artisans Hamaji work closely together with in the Ngara slum of Nairobi, Kenya. So every purchase supports the very people creating them, a feel good purchase.
Shop Pineapple Marmalade dress by Hamaji at Akojo Market, £280
Hero images: Getty/The Kooples
Further images: courtesy of brands