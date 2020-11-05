It’s the season for Pumpkin Spiced Lattes and we don’t care who knows how excited we are about it. If you too have a bit of a thing for the spicy, fruity infusion, then you aren’t alone, the flavouring has developed quite a cult following over the past few years and it seems the love for pumpkin spice has seeped into fashion, too.

From sumptuous knits to sleek dresses and chic separates, this spicy orange colour automatically delivers a sense of warmth, snugness and protection, something we’re all after right now.

The high street is packed with warming terracotta tones that mimic the hue of pumpkin spice, making it one of the hottest colours to be seen in this season. Not quite brown, not quite orange, this shade is a great update for anyone who loves those intensely comforting peachy hues.

Spiced pumpkin is a really earthy hue, which ensures it will work with a host of other neutrals in your wardrobe, ensuring it is a really versatile buy. If you’re looking to complement your spiced pumpkin piece, pair it with tans or khakis for a cohesive and muted execution that still feels colourful and bold.

If you’re searching for the perfect autumnal outfit, try pairing your spiced latte buy with cream or white for a really cosy and wintery finish. Perfect for November weather, this spiced pumpkin colour really resonates with fallen leaves, bonfire night and of course Thanksgiving pumpkin pie.

A really great alternative to brown, pumpkin spice is just that little bit lighter and brighter and as the UK takes on more American Halloween traditions, our pumpkin obsession certainly seems to be getting stronger each year, so these looks will definitely come back around.

We’ve rounded up 11 of our favourite pumpkin spice pieces to shop right now.