How London Fashion Week plans are being changed as a mark of respect to the Queen
Following Burberry’s cancellation of its upcoming spring/summer 2023 show following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, this is what we know so far about the plans for London Fashion Week and how it will be pivoting as a mark of respect.
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday, Burberry announced today that it has cancelled its upcoming spring/summer 2023 show “as a mark of respect”. The show was scheduled to take place as part of London Fashion Week on 17 September but has been cancelled in the wake of the Queen’s death on Thursday afternoon (8 September), aged 96.
London Fashion Week is still scheduled to go ahead next week as planned, from 15 to 19 September, and in a statement released on Thursday evening, shortly after the announcement of the Queen’s death, the British Fashion Council, which organises the bi-annual event, said: “London Fashion Week is a business-to-business event, and an important moment for designers to show their collections at a specific moment in the fashion calendar, we recognise the work that goes into this moment.
“Therefore, shows and presentations of collections can continue, but we are asking that designers respect the mood of the nation and period of national mourning by considering the timing of their image release.” The BFC has recommended postponing or cancelling “non-essential” events like parties and openings as a mark of respect, and will pause communication on its own channels, or dedicate them to the Queen, until after the 10-day period of mourning.
While the date of the Queen’s funeral is yet to be confirmed, it is expected to take place within the next two weeks. Should it take place over London Fashion Week, on either 18 or 19 September, the BFC confirmed that shows “will need to be rescheduled”.
On the whole, it is not yet known how other brands will react to the passing of the Queen, although Raf Simons has also cancelled its planned show. It is understood that brands are poised to cancel their shows and presentations once more is known about the plans for her funeral.
Images: Getty