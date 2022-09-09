How London Fashion Week plans are being changed as a mark of respect to the Queen

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday, Burberry announced today that it has cancelled its upcoming spring/summer 2023 show “as a mark of respect”. The show was scheduled to take place as part of London Fashion Week on 17 September but has been cancelled in the wake of the Queen’s death on Thursday afternoon (8 September), aged 96.

London Fashion Week is still scheduled to go ahead next week as planned, from 15 to 19 September, and in a statement released on Thursday evening, shortly after the announcement of the Queen’s death, the British Fashion Council, which organises the bi-annual event, said: “London Fashion Week is a business-to-business event, and an important moment for designers to show their collections at a specific moment in the fashion calendar, we recognise the work that goes into this moment.