Queer Eye’s Tan France on faith, fashion and finding himself

“Clothes have always made me feel something,” an impeccably dressed Tan France explains over Zoom against the backdrop of a slick exposed brick wall. “They made me feel something that I didn’t feel in the Asian clothes I grew up in or the school uniform that I had to wear. I wanted to feel like me, a little queer boy, and I didn’t get to feel that in either of those wardrobes that I had at my disposal. Clothes became my way of saying, ‘This is who I am,’ without having to say who I was.”

The breakout star of Queer Eye and self-professed fashion lover is dialling in from the set of the upcoming season of the hit Netflix series, which is currently filming in New Orleans. In a soft northern drawl – he was born in Doncaster – he emphatically apologises for being late to our call, stressing that he’s working on what his team calls “New Orleans time”.