Why aren’t there more queer women in fashion?

While Nicolson is far from alone in feeling like an outsider in fashion, she is part of a minority that is vastly underrepresented in the industry. Of the 31 designers nominated for the CFDA awards in 2020 – often dubbed the Oscars of the fashion world – none of the seven cis female nominees were openly queer. In her debut book, Everybody (Else) Is Perfect, the former editor-in-chief and fashion director of Nylon magazine, Gabrielle Korn, writes about joining a young female-focused media company aged 23 as an out lesbian and feeling “very tokenised … and really responsible for answering everybody’s questions because I felt like if I didn’t, the queer stories wouldn’t get told.”

The book, released in January this year, is a searing and prescient series of essays, covering everything from Korn’s belief that “magazines pretend lesbians don’t exist” to her nebulous queer aesthetic, which meant she couldn’t be distinguished from first glance ‘as gay.’

“There’s an idea that gay women won’t be interested in fashion because they don’t care as much about how they look, which is just ridiculous,” Nicolson says. “I’m not going to wear what people think I should stereotypically wear because of my sexuality. I’m attracted to women, and I am a feminine person who loves fashion.”

Donna-Marie Mason, a London-based photographer and one half of photography duo The Masons, works with her wife, Maruska. Since the inception of their company in 2018, the pair have shot everybody from Munroe Bergdorf for the cover of Teen Vogue to Naomie Harris and Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel.