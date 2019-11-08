Rachel Green would love this season’s key coat style (and it’s making us feel nostalgic)

Friends star Rachel Green (aka Jennifer Aniston) would totally approve of this 90s style coat all the fashion editors are wearing…
Every year there’s a coat that sums up the season. Last year it was the Victoria Beckham leopard longline style that sparked iterations all over the high street; this year – we can’t stop thinking about that JW Anderson check trench that basically broke Instagram – there’s a more affordable coat that’s been racking up stylish fans.
Thankfully for us all, it comes with a more affordable price tag that the designer versions, hence why it’s selling out fast. When we first spotted the Kitri mock-croc navy trench coat with faux fur collar and cuffs our initial thought was Jennifer Aniston. No, not the fact she recently joined Instagram and racked up a massive 15 million likes on her first ever picture, it’s more her character in Friends, Rachel Green. The fashionable Ralph Lauren personal shopper knew how to pick the best outfits – many we would wear now – and this coat style is one we would put up there with some of Rachel’s best 90s looks.
Seems we’re not the only ones who are embracing the nostalgic outerwear as it’s been so popular we spotted it so many times on our daily scroll. Ticking off all the autumn/winter 2019 trends with vinyl, animal print finish and fluffy details, the dream coat does exist and we guarantee you’ll love it as much as Jen!
Writer Katherine Ormerod is one of the many stylish women to wear the Kitri coat-of-dreams. Keeping it tonal, try styling it with separates in the same shade – Katherine is proof this hack works.
Even digital fashion editor Penny Goldstone has been trying it out with a fail-safe roll neck and midi skirt combo. If it ain’t broke, hey Penny?
Then there’s executive editor Natasha Bird who shows us all how to make outerwear work for after-dark. Try belting it over your outfit and add statement accessories to keep the look bold.
Want to get your hands on the style everyone is wearing on Instagram? Continue to shop it right now – if you’re speedy!
This coat has been so popular there are only limited sizes left but we have it on good authority that it’s getting restocked soon.
If you prefer brights then there’s now a pastel pink version with just the faux fur collar.
The plus is that you won’t dip your fluffy cuffs in your lunch!
