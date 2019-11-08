Rachel Green would love this season’s key coat style (and it’s making us feel nostalgic)

Every year there’s a coat that sums up the season. Last year it was the Victoria Beckham leopard longline style that sparked iterations all over the high street; this year – we can’t stop thinking about that JW Anderson check trench that basically broke Instagram – there’s a more affordable coat that’s been racking up stylish fans.

Thankfully for us all, it comes with a more affordable price tag that the designer versions, hence why it’s selling out fast. When we first spotted the Kitri mock-croc navy trench coat with faux fur collar and cuffs our initial thought was Jennifer Aniston. No, not the fact she recently joined Instagram and racked up a massive 15 million likes on her first ever picture, it’s more her character in Friends, Rachel Green. The fashionable Ralph Lauren personal shopper knew how to pick the best outfits – many we would wear now – and this coat style is one we would put up there with some of Rachel’s best 90s looks.