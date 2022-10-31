Rails has sold 2 million of these shirts, and even the A-listers approve

Selling a whopping 2 million shirts is no easy feat, and counting Beyoncé, Kate Moss, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Lopez among that number seems like an impossible task. But LA-based brand Rails has achieved what many brands can only dream about and has racked up a rather impressive client list.

The shirt in question is named the Hunter, a pretty plaid design first launched by the brand back in 2008. While sterling white remains the bestseller of the season, current onyx white and onyx periwinkle blush are very close behind, and these darker colours are the celeb colour of choice. Altogether, the now 46 different designs rack up a huge $15 million (£13m) in retail sales each year, which is a mindblowing amount of cash from just one simple shirt.