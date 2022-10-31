Rails has sold 2 million of these shirts, and even the A-listers approve
Lauren Cunningham
Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss and Reese Witherspoon are all fans of this timeless fashion find.
Selling a whopping 2 million shirts is no easy feat, and counting Beyoncé, Kate Moss, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Lopez among that number seems like an impossible task. But LA-based brand Rails has achieved what many brands can only dream about and has racked up a rather impressive client list.
The shirt in question is named the Hunter, a pretty plaid design first launched by the brand back in 2008. While sterling white remains the bestseller of the season, current onyx white and onyx periwinkle blush are very close behind, and these darker colours are the celeb colour of choice. Altogether, the now 46 different designs rack up a huge $15 million (£13m) in retail sales each year, which is a mindblowing amount of cash from just one simple shirt.
But, there’s another style hot on its heels, knocking the Hunter from the UK top spot this year, and it’s called the Ellis. Currently standing at close to half a million units sold, it’s even simpler in style and has some sustainable credentials too.
Made from organic cotton, the Ellis falls under the Rails Eco Collection, which, alongside 299 other products, are all constructed from organic or recycled materials. And it has its own line of A-listers, too, including Beyoncé, Hilary Duff and Nina Dobrev. Clearly, Queen B is seriously into these shirts.
Mackenzie Bryant, managing director at Rails isn’t shocked by the sales, sharing with Stylist that “shirting is our heritage and a timeless wardrobe staple, evidenced by the fact that Hunter and Ellis remain best sellers year after year”.
“Ellis is the perfect floaty cotton gauze weight for the spring/summer months and a warm-weather holiday must-have, whereas Hunter is the cosiest, softest shirt you will ever wear.” Ellis, particularly in the white colour, sells best in the summer months while Hunter dominates as the seasons start to shift.
“Both styles are effortlessly chic and easy to style in endless ways,” added Bryant, and we couldn’t agree more. So we’re adding both to our baskets.
After all, if they’re good enough for Beyoncé, they’ll work wonders in our (much smaller) wardrobe too.
