Joseph’s technicolour dreamcoat is the design inspo we’re reaching for.
We’re quickly coming up to the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, on 21 December. While you may be thinking things can’t get much darker, nor the days much shorter, you’d be mistaken. But it won’t be long before we’re back out the other side, and our 4pm descent into darkness is lifted.
Best believe we are counting down the days until this occurs, but until then, we’re looking for light in anything we can find, and our winter wardrobes can give just that.
While cosy cable knits, toasty turtlenecks and black jumpers command our attention at this time of year, promising protection from the Baltic breeze, and party heels, dancefloor-worthy dresses and sequin slips are in no short supply, colour is calling our name.
Rainbow dresses offer respite from the endless supply of dark shades this season and were even spotted as a standout style on some of the most recent fashion week guests.
Whether you’re after a work Christmas party dress, everyday errand running dress or a fancy frock for a night out on the town, we’ve found something to suit every style.
To wear a rainbow dress, it really is a go-big-or-go-home look you’re after. Gold, silver or white shoes are sure to work wonders and minimal accessories are needed as the dress itself will really pack a punch. And some of our favourite brands such as Olivia Rubin, Rixo, Asos and Warehouse have delivered with some beautiful designs below.
Collusion rainbow swirl print mini dress
Giving a real retro feel, this Collusion dress is giving Bratz meets Groovy Chick vibes, especially when paired with platform shoes. The simple shift dress shape can work for a whole host of occasions, but be sure to layer over a bold tone chunky knit to warm it up for winter.
Shop Collusion rainbow swirl print mini dress at Asos, £22.99
Whistles halterneck rainbow silk dress
Abstract in print, this Whistles dress looks more like a painting than a fabric print. Made from 100% silk, it’s luxuriously soft to touch and drapes across the body in that delicate way only silk can. Again, to warm it up for winter, reach for a chunky layering knit and boots.
Desigual slim midi dress
Desigual has built its brand on colour, so of course we had to include the label in this rainbow dress round-up. For those who love black, this dress combines colour with the wardrobe-safe shade, dropping lines of bold tones down a simple black long-sleeve midi dress.
Warehouse rainbow beaded fringing V-neck midi dress
For a more party-worthy piece, this beaded Warehouse frock ticks every box. Similar in many ways to a shift dress, the fringing falls over a simple black slip and needs little styling to make it dancefloor ready – a strappy silver sandal will do just the trick.
Shop Warehouse rainbow beaded fringing V-neck midi dress, £247.20
Gap cash soft rib jumper mini dress
For an everyday piece, this Gap dress is just gorgeous. In a cotton-nylon blend, it’s sure to keep you comfy and cosy while the rib-knit style hugs the body for a tight-fit look.
Samsøe Samsøe Annah dress
Not all of the colours in the rainbow feature in this dress, but there are a fair few from oranges and yellows to the gorgeous green at the hem. In a simple slip style, it can work for a whole host of occasions from summer weddings to winter dinners, so long as you layer up with a jumper.
Nadine Merabi Celina pink dress
While the main shade in this dress is pink, the sequins give it an iridescent finish, creating mini rainbows as soon as the light hits. It’s certainly a dress designed to impress with a statement-making cut and bold tone, so be sure to select it for that all-important occasion when you really want to be the star of the show.
Rixo Milos rainbow stripe dress
Rixo certainly isn’t afraid of colour with the majority of its dresses in funky bold tones and prints, but this simple striped jumper dress is just as joyful. Made from a viscose-polyester blend, it is dry clean only, but don’t let that stop you from adding this winter warmer to your wardrobe.
Olivia Rubin women’s Naya midi dress rainbow blocks
This jumper dress is sure to be comfy and cosy, and the checkerboard print is certainly colourful. Inside the squares are tiny flowers and rainbows, giving it that cute meets kitsch design.
Shop Olivia Rubin women’s Naya midi dress rainbow blocks at Coggles, £148
Never Fully Dressed Plus wrap tie shirt mini dress in bright abstract
Wrap dresses are a go-to for an effortless look and this Never Fully Dressed design is no exception. In a colour-clashing abstract print with long puff sleeves and a bow tie waist, there’s a lot going on, yet somehow it just works.
Shop Never Fully Dressed Plus wrap tie shirt mini dress in bright abstract, £79
Warehouse statement sequin halterneck dress
For those who love sequins, we have something for you. In a peacock feather-like design, this dress combines every element of colour from the striped-style upper to the abstract print bottom. Play around with the colours and pull out one shade to accessorise with.
Images: courtesy of brands