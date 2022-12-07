We’re quickly coming up to the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, on 21 December. While you may be thinking things can’t get much darker, nor the days much shorter, you’d be mistaken. But it won’t be long before we’re back out the other side, and our 4pm descent into darkness is lifted.

Best believe we are counting down the days until this occurs, but until then, we’re looking for light in anything we can find, and our winter wardrobes can give just that.

While cosy cable knits, toasty turtlenecks and black jumpers command our attention at this time of year, promising protection from the Baltic breeze, and party heels, dancefloor-worthy dresses and sequin slips are in no short supply, colour is calling our name.