The “Ramadan Rush” is a phrase coined by British retailers for this now-mainstream shopping season. This year’s Ramadan fashion hysteria seems to be more amplified when compared to Ramadan 2020, which was spent under lockdown due to Covid-19, and Ramadan 2021, when social distancing was still recommended.

While the holy month may regain its social element this year, some Western retailers’ overly glamourised approaches to their Ramadan collections fail to resonate with Muslim women like me, who seek spirituality, simplicity, modesty and comfort during this time. The spirit of Ramadan – fasting to empathise with those less fortunate, giving to charity and praying regularly – aims to purify one’s inner soul rather than focusing on worldly, material distractions.

Personally, while curling up on the couch reading the Quran or while praying, I prefer loungewear or roomy cotton dresses, as opposed to the more formal designs covered in embellishments that seem to dominate fashion’s ill-advised Ramadan campaigns. If I am updating my wardrobe for Ramadan, I’ll invest in clothing with longevity instead of a kaftan that I might wear a handful of times in the month, only for it to collect dust in my closet for the rest of the year.