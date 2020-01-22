How to recycle your clothes: everything you need to know

We’re all guilty of chucking the odd ripped sock or pair of laddered tights into the bin, but what about a moth-eaten jumper or a pair of damaged-beyond-repair jeans?

With Brits sending a nausea-inducing 235 million items of clothing to landfill in spring 2017, campaigners are urging us all to start recycling our old clothes rather than throw them away – and for good reason.

Over the last decade, clothing has become the fastest growing stream of waste in the UK, and it now represents the fifth biggest environmental footprint of any industry in the UK.

Plus, the 350,000 tonnes of clothing that go to landfill each year could generate a massive £140 million if they were reused or recycled.