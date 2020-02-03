One guest that embraced the ceremony’s focus on sustainable style was The Duchess of Cambridge. Wearing a gold embroidered Alexander McQueen gown that devotees of Kate’s impeccable style will recognise from a dinner she attended with the King and Queen of Malaysia during a tour of Southeast Asia in 2012, she proved that the right dress has the power to make a style statement on more than one occasion. Indeed, the Duchess’s repeat of her elegant ensemble has been celebrated on Best Dressed lists everywhere. Joaquin Phoenix too made a sustainable statement in a custom-made Stella McCartney tuxedo. Last month the Joker star announced his commitment to reducing waste by wearing the same suit to every awards show this year and has since sported the suit to the Golden Globes, SAG, Critics’ Choice and Bafta Awards. But with the majority of the ceremony’s A-list guests refusing to say ‘no’ to new on the red carpet, we’re left asking why repeating an outfit is still a fashion taboo?