The retailer, who first put its spin on newspaper print last year with the launch of its sell-out Newsprint high-rise jeans, has designed the Saskia and Daria dresses, which are a flirtier style than Bradshaw’s original, and if the label’s track record is anything to go by, it won’t be long before they’ve flown off the virtual shelves.

The fictional, but no less fabulous, Bradshaw wore her John Galliano for Dior dress – lifted from the label’s spring/summer 2000 couture collection – twice in Sex And The City. Galliano was reportedly inspired to create the newspaper print after seeing a similar Elsa Schiaparelli print from 1935, which featured her own press clippings.