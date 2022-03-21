Reformation has created its own version of Carrie Bradshaw’s famous newspaper dress
The earth-first label has created its own version of Carrie Bradshaw’s famous newspaper dress – and it’s set to be the dress of the summer.
Whether it’s her signature tutu or namesake necklace, there is rarely a moment when Carrie Bradshaw puts a Manoloed foot wrong, stylistically speaking.
And now one of her most lauded looks – that newspaper print John Galliano for Dior asymmetrical slip dress – has been reimagined by earth-first LA-based label Reformation.
The retailer, who first put its spin on newspaper print last year with the launch of its sell-out Newsprint high-rise jeans, has designed the Saskia and Daria dresses, which are a flirtier style than Bradshaw’s original, and if the label’s track record is anything to go by, it won’t be long before they’ve flown off the virtual shelves.
The fictional, but no less fabulous, Bradshaw wore her John Galliano for Dior dress – lifted from the label’s spring/summer 2000 couture collection – twice in Sex And The City. Galliano was reportedly inspired to create the newspaper print after seeing a similar Elsa Schiaparelli print from 1935, which featured her own press clippings.
Reformation is far from the first brand to jump on the “Read all about it!” bandwagon in recent years. To coincide with the release of And Just Like That last year, Zara put its own spin on the print, while Diane von Furstenberg has similarly crafted a line of her iconic wrap dresses in a similarly splash-worthy fabric.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands