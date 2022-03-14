Frothy, frosted dresses were the trend du jour at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards

While there were sequins, platforms and colour galore at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards, the most ubiquitous trend of all was dresses of the dreamy, frothy and floaty variety. Perhaps it was inevitable that frosted and frothy frocks would elbow their way to the front of the trend queue, given their pervasive presence in the most recent autumn/winter 2022 collections (queen of tulle Molly Goddard’s was flooded with her now-signature frothy silhouettes.)

But if the red carpet at Stylist’s very own Remarkable Women Awards are anything to go by, ethereal smock-style dresses are very much a well-deserved go-to.

Both Nicola Coughlan and Sora Sama sported two of Simone Rocha’s frothy designs, making the case firmly for the outré, yet effortless, dress style. It’s timely then that Rocha was awarded Designer of the Year at this evening’s award ceremony, with Coughlan introducing the Irish designer while thanking her for the effortless ease but impact of her dress designs.

“I would like to accept this award on behalf of my team, who are all remarkable women,” Rocha said. “We have one man, Lewis. And it really is no mean feat the amount that I get to do because of them, so thank you.”

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy