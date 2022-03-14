Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022: best red carpet fashion

Remarkable Women Awards 2022: all of the red carpet fashion from Stylist’s awards

Posted by for Fashion

Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards 2022 are finally here, so get set to feast your eyes on all of the best red carpet fashion looks from our most inspirational women of the year.

The red carpet has been unfurled and, for the first time in two years, Stylist’s very own Remarkable Women Awards in association with BareMinerals is back IRL. And naturally, our very own fleet of sensational, agenda-setting, forward-thinking women raised the style bar ahead of the celebration of Stylist’s remarkable women. 

Taking place at the buzzy new hotel du jour The Londoner, the country’s crème de la crème of female talent have graced us with their presence at the awards, which aim to celebrate, quite literally, the remarkable women that are moving and shaking their way through the world. From Irish designer Simone Rocha to broadcaster and presenter Clara Amfo, this is a crop of women are paving the way for a new generation with their work.

Scroll below for some of the best dressed stars from the Remarkable Women Awards in association with BareMinerals on Monday 14 March 2022. 

  • Nicola Coughlan

    Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022: best red carpet fashion

  • Joy Crookes

    Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022: best red carpet fashion

  • Clara Amfo

    Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022: best red carpet fashion

  • Charli Howard

    Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022: best red carpet fashion

  • Simone Rocha

    Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022: best red carpet fashion

  • Melanie Brown

    Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022

  • Laura Jackson

    Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022: best red carpet fashion

  • Soma Sara

    Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022: best red carpet fashion
    Remarkable Women Awards 2022: Soma Sara wins Activist of the Year

  • Sabrina Elba

    Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022: best red carpet fashion

  • Sinead Burke

    Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022: best red carpet fashion

  • Munroe Bergdorf

    Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022: best red carpet fashion

  • Ruth Madeley

    Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022: best red carpet fashion

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

BareMinerals are the creators of clean beauty to help you look good, feel good and do good. BareMinerals are the official partner of Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards 2022.

Images: courtesy of Dave Benett / Getty.

Topics

Share this article