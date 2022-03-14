Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards 2022 are finally here, so get set to feast your eyes on all of the best red carpet fashion looks from our most inspirational women of the year.
The red carpet has been unfurled and, for the first time in two years, Stylist’s very own Remarkable Women Awards in association with BareMinerals is back IRL. And naturally, our very own fleet of sensational, agenda-setting, forward-thinking women raised the style bar ahead of the celebration of Stylist’s remarkable women.
Taking place at the buzzy new hotel du jour The Londoner, the country’s crème de la crème of female talent have graced us with their presence at the awards, which aim to celebrate, quite literally, the remarkable women that are moving and shaking their way through the world. From Irish designer Simone Rocha to broadcaster and presenter Clara Amfo, this is a crop of women are paving the way for a new generation with their work.
Scroll below for some of the best dressed stars from the Remarkable Women Awards in association with BareMinerals on Monday 14 March 2022.
Nicola Coughlan
Joy Crookes
Clara Amfo
Charli Howard
Simone Rocha
Melanie Brown
Laura Jackson
Soma Sara
Sabrina Elba
Sinead Burke
Munroe Bergdorf
Ruth Madeley
BareMinerals are the creators of clean beauty to help you look good, feel good and do good. BareMinerals are the official partner of Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards 2022.
Images: courtesy of Dave Benett / Getty.