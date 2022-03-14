The red carpet has been unfurled and, for the first time in two years, Stylist’s very own Remarkable Women Awards in association with BareMinerals is back IRL. And naturally, our very own fleet of sensational, agenda-setting, forward-thinking women raised the style bar ahead of the celebration of Stylist’s remarkable women.

Taking place at the buzzy new hotel du jour The Londoner, the country’s crème de la crème of female talent have graced us with their presence at the awards, which aim to celebrate, quite literally, the remarkable women that are moving and shaking their way through the world. From Irish designer Simone Rocha to broadcaster and presenter Clara Amfo, this is a crop of women are paving the way for a new generation with their work.