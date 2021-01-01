‘I rented all of my party season outfits for the first time and it was surprisingly easy’

As a rule of thumb, I am usually overdressed rather than underdressed. That is until 2020 happened, of course. As a freelance fashion editor I go in and out of different offices and there’s always a way I can wear some of my best clothes. Turns out this year, though, my suits, midi dresses and usual attire got put to the back of my wardrobe in favour of comfy jogging bottoms, the same white T-shirt and a selection sweaters. Even my ‘should never be seen out of the house clothes’ became okay to wear for my weekly food shop or daily stroll.

Considering I’ve only worn about five percent of the clothes I already own, as party season approached I didn’t want to splurge on more clothes I will get hardly any wear out of at the moment – this is where rental fashion comes in. I’m taken by the idea of getting to borrow an outfit and feeling guilt-free about wearing it once. Although I don’t like lending my own clothes (my friends could vouch for this), I’m all for borrowing from sites or even peer-to-peer.