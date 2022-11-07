Is there anything empowering about ‘revenge’ dressing?

Countless column inches (feet, even) have been written about Princess Diana’s revenge dress since its fateful outing in 1994, and 28 years later, we still can’t stop talking about it. While filming for The Crown’s fifth season, which will be released later this month, photos of Elizabeth Debicki in a recreation of Princess Diana’s iconic Christina Stambolian LBD set the internet alight, with fans losing their minds at the accuracy of her portrayal.

The dress was originally worn by Princess Diana on the same day that Prince Charles’s interview with Jonathan Dimbleby aired, during which he admitted to being unfaithful to ‘the people’s princess’, and led to rumours that she’d worn the dress as ‘revenge’. But is there actually anything empowering about the concept of ‘revenge’ dressing at all? And what even is it?