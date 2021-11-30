Winter fashion trends 2021: best quilted reversible coats and where to buy

11 reversible quilted jackets that are perfect for the cold spell

Just because the temperature’s dropped, doesn’t mean your style credentials also need to. Keep the cold out and the style up with these quilted reversible jackets.

As we wrap up warmer than ever thanks to the icy winds that are currently whipping our faces into a frenzy, it may well be time to elevate this bleak midwinter to a chic midwinter.

The way to do that, alongside the predictable line-up of affordable cashmere and cosy knitted trousers, is with a quilted reversible coat which, in short, gives you plenty of bang for your buck thanks to the fact that it’s essentially two coats in one.  

The purveyor of the trend is Marfa Stance, a British brand paving the way for colourful coats that double up, quite literally. The general consensus with quilted coats is that on one side lies a more versatile, everyday hue such as black or green and on the other side is a splashier, more statement-making shade.

British designer Richard Quinn interpreted the reversible quilted coat into a two-sided emerald green and zebra print puffer, while Bimba y Lola’s clashes one side’s zesty neon yellow with a more muted shade of khaki. It’s the coat that essentially lends meaning to the offer of two for one. These are a few of our favourites. 

  • Boden quilted reversible puffer coat

    Winter fashion trends 2021: best quilted reversible coats and where to buy
    Boden quilted reversible puffer coat

    With a chic borg collar, Boden’s reversible puffer is a universally-flattering khaki colour on one side and navy on the other. Pair with slightly cropped jeans and your favourite pair of hiking boots for the perfect winter look.

  • Cos quilted jacket

    Winter fashion trends 2021: best quilted reversible coats and where to buy
    Cos quilted jacket

    This cocoon style shape of coat is perfect for staying stylish in the harsh winter weather. On one side is delectable navy quilting and on the other is a black waterproof. A coat for every possible weather occasion.

  • Hush Dia reversible coat

    Winter fashion trends 2021: best quilted reversible coats and where to buy
    Hush Dia reversible coat

    Hush’s knee-length reversible coat is crying out to be debuted as part of your winter wardrobe this year. Pair it with grey jeans and chunky stompers for a cool way to keep warm.

