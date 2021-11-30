All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Just because the temperature’s dropped, doesn’t mean your style credentials also need to. Keep the cold out and the style up with these quilted reversible jackets.
As we wrap up warmer than ever thanks to the icy winds that are currently whipping our faces into a frenzy, it may well be time to elevate this bleak midwinter to a chic midwinter.
The way to do that, alongside the predictable line-up of affordable cashmere and cosy knitted trousers, is with a quilted reversible coat which, in short, gives you plenty of bang for your buck thanks to the fact that it’s essentially two coats in one.
The purveyor of the trend is Marfa Stance, a British brand paving the way for colourful coats that double up, quite literally. The general consensus with quilted coats is that on one side lies a more versatile, everyday hue such as black or green and on the other side is a splashier, more statement-making shade.
British designer Richard Quinn interpreted the reversible quilted coat into a two-sided emerald green and zebra print puffer, while Bimba y Lola’s clashes one side’s zesty neon yellow with a more muted shade of khaki. It’s the coat that essentially lends meaning to the offer of two for one. These are a few of our favourites.
Boden quilted reversible puffer coat
With a chic borg collar, Boden’s reversible puffer is a universally-flattering khaki colour on one side and navy on the other. Pair with slightly cropped jeans and your favourite pair of hiking boots for the perfect winter look.
Cos quilted jacket
This cocoon style shape of coat is perfect for staying stylish in the harsh winter weather. On one side is delectable navy quilting and on the other is a black waterproof. A coat for every possible weather occasion.
Hush Dia reversible coat
Hush’s knee-length reversible coat is crying out to be debuted as part of your winter wardrobe this year. Pair it with grey jeans and chunky stompers for a cool way to keep warm.
Bimba y Lola khaki reversible quilted coat
With business on one side and a party on the back, Bimba y Lola’s punchy puffer coat is the ultimate go-to for anybody looking for a coat to suit all moods.
Twinset quilted reversible coat
While one side is a snuggly camouflage, the other is a waterproof khaki, making this the perfect reversible winter coat.
French Connection Aris quilted reversible jacket
If you ever feel like you’ve got the winter blues, simply look to a canary yellow winter coat for the perfect remedy to cheer yourself up. Tone it down with wintry whites for the ultimate cool girl vibe.
The Great reversible fleece-trimmed coat
Khaki is a great everyday winter colour, but for the days when you fancy something a little punchier, this fleece-trimmed coat is perfect thanks to its floral side too.
Shop The Great reversible fleece-trimmed coat at Net-a-Porter, £505
Sweaty Betty reversible duvet coat
The sartorial equivalent of a big and cosy hug, this Sweaty Betty duvet coat is perfect for staying snuggly in style.
Richard Quinn reversible shell jacket
Zebra print and emerald green is never a bad idea, particularly in the form of a puffer coat as cute as this Richard Quinn number.
Shop Richard Quinn reversible shell jacket at Net-a-Porter, £1,930
Polo Ralph Lauren reversible quilted Ripstop coat
If you’re a lover of layering, then Polo Ralph Lauren’s reversible coat will be perfect for you. Pile on with as many bundling jumpers as possible for the ultimate ensemble.
Shop Polo Ralph Lauren reversible quilted Ripstop coat, £349
Marfa Stance reversible quilted jacket
Marfa Stance’s splashy but stylish reversible coats are a no-brainer for anybody looking to dip their toes into the trend this winter.
Shop Marfa Stance reversible quilted jacket at Couverture & The Garbstore, £850
Images: courtesy of brands.