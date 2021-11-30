As we wrap up warmer than ever thanks to the icy winds that are currently whipping our faces into a frenzy, it may well be time to elevate this bleak midwinter to a chic midwinter.

The way to do that, alongside the predictable line-up of affordable cashmere and cosy knitted trousers, is with a quilted reversible coat which, in short, gives you plenty of bang for your buck thanks to the fact that it’s essentially two coats in one.