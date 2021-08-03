All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Simply usher it into your line-up and marvel as it becomes the most hard-working member of your wardrobe.
When it comes to the foundations, the very bones of your wardrobe, there’s really little that you need aside from a handful of staples.
A well-fitting pair of jeans, a timeless blazer, a versatile pair of mules, a hard-working oversized shirt and a ribbed tank top, which you may or may not already be in possession of.
If you’re not, there’s a strong case to be made on behalf of the ribbed tank’s enduring ability to mould itself into whatever you need it to be in an outfit. It’s the fashion chameleon of a wardrobe; the sort that lends itself to toning down an outré jacket, skirt or pair of trousers, but can in the same breath equally elevate a pared-back ensemble so nonchalantly you’ll be wondering how you ever functioned without one.
The fashion set’s ribbed tank of choice is Totême’s organic cotton iteration, which comes in an earthy beige, an effortless grey or, of course, black or white; but, for a fraction of the price, Weekday’s Stella tank – which is available in a palette of 14 kaleidoscopic colours – scratches the seasonal staple box without breaking the bank. Whether your wardrobe needs a monochrome basic or a colourful splashy tank, there’s a ribbed number for everybody. These are a few of our favourites.
You may also like
11 neutral-toned linen shirts to simplify summer dressing
Totême ribbed organic-cotton blend jersey tank top
A classic colour for a reason, this coffee-coloured ribbed tank will work with whites, blacks and colours. This is an elevated tank with panache.
Shop Totême ribbed organic-cotton blend jersey tank top at Matches Fashion, £85
Weekday Stella tank top
Why settle for a neutral-toned tank when you can have one in every colour of the rainbow with Weekday’s Stella tank? Wear with any and everything.
Gap ribbed tank top
For those who refuse to part with their blue jeans, look to a ribbed tank top in a terracotta-toned offering. Simply pile high the gold jewellery and there’s one summer-ready outfit ready to go.
Re/Done ribbed tie-dye tank top
Tie-dye is always a good idea, especially when it looks this good. Pair with summery whites or true blue jeans for a seriously fashion-forward ensemble.
Reformation Rochelle top
A square neck tank top is always a good idea for those with bigger busts and this classic white iteration is the ultimate option. Wear with whatever you fancy on bottom, et voila!
Reiss Mirabel ribbed jersey tank top
If you’re in the market for embracing a colour, then Reiss’ classic racerback style in a dusty blue will prove the perfect option for you.
Cotton-On lifestyle racer tank
Grey and classic, Cotton-On’s tank top is the ultimate ribbed tank top: just throw on with jeans for a comfort and fashion-forward top.
Zimmermann Brightside one-shoulder cutout ribbed jersey tank
Citrus brights are big news for summer, in case you didn’t already know, and this tangerine-toned number courtesy of Zimmermann is proof.
Shop Zimmermann Brightside one-shoulder cutout ribbed jersey tank at The Outnet, £130
Warehouse rib racer tank top
Furthering on fashion’s love-in with all things bright and beautiful, this zesty lime-hued tank is a perfect option for pairing with all black everything elsewhere.
Agolde ribbed tank top
The colour of the ocean we wish we were lying beside, Agolde’s ribbed tank is summer personified. Pair with black or white to tone it down and wear as much gold jewellery as you can handle.
Skims ribbed stretch-cotton tank top
Skims’ ribbed tank in the hue rose clay ought to be a go-to for anybody ready to graduate from garish fuchsias or popping pinks.
Shop Skims ribbed stretch-cotton tank top at Selfridges, £39
Images: courtesy of brands.