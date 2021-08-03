If you’re not, there’s a strong case to be made on behalf of the ribbed tank’s enduring ability to mould itself into whatever you need it to be in an outfit. It’s the fashion chameleon of a wardrobe; the sort that lends itself to toning down an outré jacket, skirt or pair of trousers, but can in the same breath equally elevate a pared-back ensemble so nonchalantly you’ll be wondering how you ever functioned without one.

The fashion set’s ribbed tank of choice is Totême’s organic cotton iteration, which comes in an earthy beige, an effortless grey or, of course, black or white; but, for a fraction of the price, Weekday’s Stella tank – which is available in a palette of 14 kaleidoscopic colours – scratches the seasonal staple box without breaking the bank. Whether your wardrobe needs a monochrome basic or a colourful splashy tank, there’s a ribbed number for everybody. These are a few of our favourites.

Totême ribbed organic-cotton blend jersey tank top Totême ribbed organic-cotton blend jersey tank top A classic colour for a reason, this coffee-coloured ribbed tank will work with whites, blacks and colours. This is an elevated tank with panache. Shop Totême ribbed organic-cotton blend jersey tank top at Matches Fashion, £85 BUY NOW

