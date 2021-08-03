A ribbed tank top is the essential you didn't know you needed.

A ribbed tank top is the seasonless staple you didn’t know you needed

Simply usher it into your line-up and marvel as it becomes the most hard-working member of your wardrobe.  

When it comes to the foundations, the very bones of your wardrobe, there’s really little that you need aside from a handful of staples.

A well-fitting pair of jeans, a timeless blazer, a versatile pair of mules, a hard-working oversized shirt and a ribbed tank top, which you may or may not already be in possession of.

If you’re not, there’s a strong case to be made on behalf of the ribbed tank’s enduring ability to mould itself into whatever you need it to be in an outfit. It’s the fashion chameleon of a wardrobe; the sort that lends itself to toning down an outré jacket, skirt or pair of trousers, but can in the same breath equally elevate a pared-back ensemble so nonchalantly you’ll be wondering how you ever functioned without one. 

The fashion set’s ribbed tank of choice is Totême’s organic cotton iteration, which comes in an earthy beige, an effortless grey or, of course, black or white; but, for a fraction of the price, Weekday’s Stella tank – which is available in a palette of 14 kaleidoscopic colours – scratches the seasonal staple box without breaking the bank. Whether your wardrobe needs a monochrome basic or a colourful splashy tank, there’s a ribbed number for everybody. These are a few of our favourites.  

    Weekday Stella tank top
    Why settle for a neutral-toned tank when you can have one in every colour of the rainbow with Weekday’s Stella tank? Wear with any and everything.

    Shop Weekday Stella tank top, £8

    Gap ribbed tank top
    For those who refuse to part with their blue jeans, look to a ribbed tank top in a terracotta-toned offering. Simply pile high the gold jewellery and there’s one summer-ready outfit ready to go.

    Shop Gap ribbed tank top, £8.95

    Re/Done ribbed tie-dye tank top
    Tie-dye is always a good idea, especially when it looks this good. Pair with summery whites or true blue jeans for a seriously fashion-forward ensemble.

    Shop Re/Done ribbed tie-dye tank top at Harrods, £140

    Reformation Rochelle top
    A square neck tank top is always a good idea for those with bigger busts and this classic white iteration is the ultimate option. Wear with whatever you fancy on bottom, et voila!

    Shop Reformation Rochelle top, £40

    Reiss Mirabel ribbed jersey tank top
    If you’re in the market for embracing a colour, then Reiss’ classic racerback style in a dusty blue will prove the perfect option for you. 

    Shop Reiss Mirabel ribbed jersey tank top, £35

