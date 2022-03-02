What Rihanna is showing us is that her sense of style is not taking a backseat to her bump, and it’s liberating to see.

A woman with an iconic and very specific sense of style, it’s brilliant to see her retain that and not feel the need to switch that up for looks that are deemed more “appropriate” or “motherly”.

It’s great to see her wear outfits that not only push boundaries – as Rihanna has always done – but simply are fun and reflect the joy and happiness that she is so clearly experiencing.

Whether it’s The Attico two-piece she wore to her Fenty Beauty Universe event last month or walking through a car park in LA in a cut-out black crop top that displays her burgeoning belly, Rihanna isn’t shying away from anyone nor is she conforming to what society would expect her to wear and look like as a soon-to-be mother – she’s even shared that “it’s fun” but also “a challenge” to play with fashion while pregnant.