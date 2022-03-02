Rihanna gives us a masterclass in risk-taking maternity style – and it’s truly liberating
Rihanna is known for taking fashion risks and setting trends – and the mogul is continuing to do so while pregnant, showing why it’s important to retain your own sense of style and not conform even when people may expect you to.
I was scrolling through Twitter on a Tuesday afternoon when I saw that image of Rihanna. You know, the one of her walking through the throng of paparazzi and fans as she appeared at Dior’s autumn/winter 2022 show dressed in a black lace babydoll dress, a leather trench draped perfectly around her arms, knee-high black boots and heavy silver jewellery.
The many photos and videos that documented her appearance at Paris Fashion Week were shared in their thousands across social media feeds – in typical Rihanna fashion, anything she wears is a topic of discussion, a piece of social commentary and a catalyst for both debate and criticism.
A heavily pregnant RiRi has been travelling around the world in belly-baring looks that embody everything we love about Rihanna – from her badass attitude to her one-of-a-kind sense of style – and seeing this so clearly displayed while pregnant has been a source of inspiration among fans as she remains true to her style and identity without conforming to what people would expect her (and pregnant women in general) to wear.
Gone are the flowing dresses, florals and pastel hues that people might expect from typical springtime maternity style; instead, enter Rihanna’s array of belly-baring crop tops, figure-hugging mini dresses and a collection of lace-up stilettos that even have me feeling envious.
What Rihanna is showing us is that her sense of style is not taking a backseat to her bump, and it’s liberating to see.
A woman with an iconic and very specific sense of style, it’s brilliant to see her retain that and not feel the need to switch that up for looks that are deemed more “appropriate” or “motherly”.
It’s great to see her wear outfits that not only push boundaries – as Rihanna has always done – but simply are fun and reflect the joy and happiness that she is so clearly experiencing.
Whether it’s The Attico two-piece she wore to her Fenty Beauty Universe event last month or walking through a car park in LA in a cut-out black crop top that displays her burgeoning belly, Rihanna isn’t shying away from anyone nor is she conforming to what society would expect her to wear and look like as a soon-to-be mother – she’s even shared that “it’s fun” but also “a challenge” to play with fashion while pregnant.
Rihanna is the ultimate trendsetter – always has been and always will be. And I think it sends an important message about retaining your own sense of identity both during and after pregnancy. It can be easy to lose parts of yourself when you become so consumed by the new role you’re about to take on and the life you’re creating. But being defiant with your personal style can be a quick way to remind yourself of who you are – and in a way, that is the power of clothes and personal style. It speaks to your own character and communicates a message to those around you – and Rihanna is doing just that.
This next chapter of Rihanna’s life is about to bring new things – but the style icon, risktaker and trendsetter that we know and love her to be will always remain and that has never been clearer.
Images: Getty