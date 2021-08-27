Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 will be streamed on Amazon on 24 September, meaning it’ll be sandwiched towards the end of fashion month, with New York Fashion Week kicking off proceedings on 8 September and Paris Fashion Week closing the affair on 5 October.

While Riri keeps her celebrity secrets close to her chest, if the previous two Savage x Fenty shows are anything to go by, Vol. 3 is sure to be a famous face-packed affair. At the brand’s sophomoric show, Paris Hilton, Demi Moore and Paloma Elsesser all made cameos, so we will wait with bated breath to see who Rihanna taps for its third spectacle.

