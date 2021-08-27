The third Savage x Fenty show is coming this month – here’s everything we know so far
The lingerie-packed, celebrity-filled extravaganza will be gracing our screens once again at the end of this month.
After a year decidedly short on fun fashion spectacles, it will come as a relief to eagle-eyed fans that live fashion is making a return!
If it’s not in-person shows, as seen at Couture Fashion Week and the recent Copenhagen Fashion Week, it’s red carpet moments galore (Cannes Film Festival, we’re looking at you.) Nature is healing, fashion is returning.
And never one to miss a beat, Rihanna has now unveiled that the third of her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty’s shows will take place at the end of this month.
Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 will be streamed on Amazon on 24 September, meaning it’ll be sandwiched towards the end of fashion month, with New York Fashion Week kicking off proceedings on 8 September and Paris Fashion Week closing the affair on 5 October.
While Riri keeps her celebrity secrets close to her chest, if the previous two Savage x Fenty shows are anything to go by, Vol. 3 is sure to be a famous face-packed affair. At the brand’s sophomoric show, Paris Hilton, Demi Moore and Paloma Elsesser all made cameos, so we will wait with bated breath to see who Rihanna taps for its third spectacle.
Image: courtesy of Getty Images.