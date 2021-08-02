Rihanna cast an all-Black motorcycle crew for Savage x Fenty’s newest (and coolest) campaign
New Orleans-based collective Caramel Curves, the group that’s all about showing up in heels on two wheels, is the face of Savage x Fenty’s seriously brilliant new campaign.
No stranger to using her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty to platform a diverse range of tastemakers, Rihanna – proving she’s every inch the Bad Gal we know her to be – has tapped an all-Black motorcycle crew for her brand’s latest campaign.
The 10-member collective, which go by the moniker Caramel Curves, are known in the New Orleans community in which they’re based for riding their motorbikes clad in body-skimming fabrics and high heels, making them perfect models for Savage x Fenty’s freshest collection. Fittingly, Savage x Fenty, which Rihanna launched in 2017, dubbed the group “a badass group of biker babes” on Instagram.
The collection that Caramel Curves was recruited to model comprises 100 pieces of lingerie and nightwear, which will span the size gamut from XS to 3X and 32A to 42H.
Featured in the campaign are Caramel Curves cofounders, Nakosha Smith and Shanika Beatty; president of the group, Andrea Shepherd; and members Tierra Thomas, Kimberly Gilbert and Dezel Haynes.
The campaign comes days after Rihanna confirmed that Fenty Beauty’s debut perfume will be launching imminently, meaning we’ll all be able to smell just like the star in no time at all.
Images: Shaniqwa Jarvis / courtesy of Savage x Fenty