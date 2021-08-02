No stranger to using her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty to platform a diverse range of tastemakers, Rihanna – proving she’s every inch the Bad Gal we know her to be – has tapped an all-Black motorcycle crew for her brand’s latest campaign.

The 10-member collective, which go by the moniker Caramel Curves, are known in the New Orleans community in which they’re based for riding their motorbikes clad in body-skimming fabrics and high heels, making them perfect models for Savage x Fenty’s freshest collection. Fittingly, Savage x Fenty, which Rihanna launched in 2017, dubbed the group “a badass group of biker babes” on Instagram.