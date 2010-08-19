River Island launches exclusive capsule shoe range at Selfridges

River Island has just announced the arrival of its first ever foot wear concession.

Launching in Selfridges on 16 September 2010, the River Island range will bestow the luxury store with its most directional designs to date.

With price tags ranging from £50 to £140, styles will channel the 70s with teal suede platforms and the trends of the autumn/winter catwalk with plum heeled hiking boots and chocolate shearling-lined boots.

