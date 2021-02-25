River Island’s Studio collection is the timeless high street edit you need to know about
The new RI Studio drop is packed full of premium pieces you can incorporate into your everyday uniform. And we love it.
Our love for the Great British high street never wavers, in fact, it grows. And it’s simple to see why when iconic collections drop each season that make us stop and wonder what we would do without them. Now is the time to support our favourite high street brands, and River Island is making it so easy to do so. With its new RI Studio 23-piece collection dropping online this week, it’s clear to see this is the capsule edit that will become the base to any great outfit.
It’s not often a collection suits everyone, but this timeless, season-less edit is one that’ll appeal to the masses. We’re talking trench coats you can wear with any outfit, the leather blazer that’ll become your staple style and the collared knitwear you’ll wear on repeat. And of course there are joggers and T-shirts you can add to your ever-growing loungewear drawer. Get ready to see (and shop) River Island’s premium pieces that have got the Stylist fashion editors excited.
The leather blazer
The humble blazer needs no introduction, but the RI Studio leather iteration needs to make an entrance. Paving the way for luxe outerwear that can be a transitional piece in your forever wardrobe. Whether you wear this with a T-shirt and jeans of over a mini dress, you’ll inevitably look instantly more put together, with minimal effort. We’re sold.
The white shirt
The classic white shirt is one of those fail-safe pieces you can rely on at all times; from work to weekends or even as loungewear. The River Island style has the perfect oversized – but not too oversized – fit, with just the right amount of thickness to the material. When it’s cooler, layer over a roll neck knit. For warmer weather? Wear with linen shorts and strappy sandals.
The denim shirt
To edge away from the tight denim we probably all remember from the 00s boyband days, opt for a looser fit shirt. Grab the RI Studio version in a size up, or two, so you can wear it over T-shirts, jumpers and vest tops. You can even wear it undone as an oversized jacket. Meet the two-for-one purchase you will not regret making.
The trench coat
Stylist’s fashion features editor Billie Bhatia is a true believer in the power of a great trench coat. With its ability to work across all seasons, no matter the weather or occasion, the neutral cover-up is one to keep within reach all year round. The RI Studio style with belted waist and cuffs and double collar is a wardrobe essential.
The collared cardigan
A fairly recent addition to the capsule wardrobe, collars added to jumpers and cardigans is the simple detail that instantly transforms knitwear. This longline style from the RI Studio collection can be worn as a top or a knitted dress (another key piece). There’s also a shorter version in tan to add to you wish list.
The joggers
The most worn item in a lot of our wardrobes for 2020 – and through to 2021 – joggers have built up quite the fan base during lockdown. Now, we want to hold onto them forever. This beige pair is one of those items you can get away with wearing outside of the house, too. Want to add some colour to your basics? They also come in lilac with a matching hoodie. We told you it’s the ultimate up-to-date capsule wardrobe. Well done, River Island.
Images: courtesy of River Island