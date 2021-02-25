Our love for the Great British high street never wavers, in fact, it grows. And it’s simple to see why when iconic collections drop each season that make us stop and wonder what we would do without them. Now is the time to support our favourite high street brands, and River Island is making it so easy to do so. With its new RI Studio 23-piece collection dropping online this week, it’s clear to see this is the capsule edit that will become the base to any great outfit.