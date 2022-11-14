Rixo has launched winter boots – and they’re perfect for wearing with your favourite dresses
After receiving thousands of requests to launch winter footwear, Rixo has finally debuted its first winter boot collection.
You may well be joining in with the Team Stylist chorus asking: ‘Is there anything that Rixo can’t do?’ The London label has graced our wardrobes with Rixo swimwear, bridalwear and – soon to launch – red carpet gowns, but after hearing thousands of Rixo women asking for them to design the boots that they style their cult-status dresses with, the brand decided to do just that.
Today, after developing its dream boots, Rixo is finally lending our winter wardrobes a sprinkling of magic: you asked for Rixo boots, and the brand answered.
Of course, with this being Rixo, these aren’t just any boots. Handmade in Spain in small, limited runs, the five-piece collection is inspired by Rixo founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey’s own collection of vintage boots which, until now, they’ve used to style Rixo’s dresses with on their brand’s website.
This isn’t the first debut Rixo has made this year. After years of development, the brand unveiled earlier this year that its clothing will finally be available in UK sizes 6 to 24 for the first time. McCloskey and Rix chose 32 pieces from the brand’s autumn/winter collection to be offered in the extended sizing, with plans for this to be rolled out to all clothing in the future.
“Fit is so important to us, and working with specialists in the extended sizing space has helped us perfect the fit across this range,” says McCloskey. It’s taken a few years, but we wanted to make sure it was right. Rixo is all about making women feel amazing, and we hope even more of them feel the best version of themselves whilst wearing our pieces.”
McCloskey and Rix launched Rixo in 2015 from their living room, after meeting while studying at the London College of Fashion. Fast forward eight years and the brand has now amassed a cult following and a famous fanbase that includes Sofia Richie, Hailey Bieber and the Princess of Wales among others.
Images: Rixo