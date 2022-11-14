Rixo has launched winter boots – and they’re perfect for wearing with your favourite dresses

You may well be joining in with the Team Stylist chorus asking: ‘Is there anything that Rixo can’t do?’ The London label has graced our wardrobes with Rixo swimwear, bridalwear and – soon to launch – red carpet gowns, but after hearing thousands of Rixo women asking for them to design the boots that they style their cult-status dresses with, the brand decided to do just that.

Today, after developing its dream boots, Rixo is finally lending our winter wardrobes a sprinkling of magic: you asked for Rixo boots, and the brand answered.