Rixo has launched outerwear for the first time and it’s achingly retro in all the best ways
The 7-piece collection is brimming with vintage-inspired shapes and silhouettes.
When it comes to outerwear, and the rainier weather that inevitably accompanies us as we drag our coats out from retirement, it pays to think about the sorts of jackets we want to be wearing once the temperature drops.
Indeed, if you’re in the market for upgrading your outerwear arsenal, then you might care to look to Rixo, whose debut collection of retro-inspired coats and jackets launches today.
The 7-piece collection features suede and leather lightweight jackets and coats, which are perfect for transitional layering and adding a splash of colour and texture to an outfit.
“We’ve always loved our vintage patchwork suede coats and jackets,” Henrietta Rix, the brand’s co-founder, tells Stylist. “Outerwear has been in the pipeline for a while so we can’t wait to start seeing people in our pieces and to see how they style them. The styles are completely timeless and true investment pieces to live in your wardrobe for a long time.”
The launch of Rixo’s outerwear comes hot on the heels of the brand’s shoe debut, its second swimwear launch and its summer loungewear offering, which launched earlier this year.
Rixo was founded in London in 2015 by best friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey and has garnered a cult fan base, including Kylie Minogue, Holly Willoughby and Hailey Bieber.
Images: courtesy of Rixo.