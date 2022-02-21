Rixo’s joyful Old Hollywood-inspired collection is full of forever dresses you’ll wear again and again
The London label presented its most joyful – and size-inclusive – autumn/winter collection as part of London Fashion Week.
Kicking off London Fashion Week with a bang on Friday, London label Rixo presented its glitziest, most razzmatazz and, crucially, most size-inclusive collection to date.
The autumn/winter offering, which was brimming with glitter, sequins and vintage-inspired 1930s prints, drew inspiration from Old Hollywood, with the brand’s co-founder Orlagh McCloskey claiming that designing the line has brought the Rixo team “so much joy”.
Showcased at London’s Goldsmith’s Hall, the brand’s glitzy presentation put its size-inclusive designs front and centre as models danced on stage with feathers and sparklers, in true 1930s style.
“This collection is our first extended sizing range from size 6-24, after years of perfecting the fit, so it’s such a proud moment for us to be able to offer this,” Rixo’s co-founder Henrietta Rix says. “The collection really does celebrate glamour and partying.”
This isn’t the first time Rixo has embarked on extending its size offering. A recent size-inclusive collaboration with American retailer Target enabled them to partake in some market research about the Rixo styles that plus-size women would most like to wear, which Rix and McCloskey used to inform their design decisions.
Rixo made its London Fashion Week debut in 2018, when the brand unveiled its spring/summer 2019 collection in a suitably sunny-inspired showcase.
Images: courtesy of Rixo.