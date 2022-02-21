This isn’t the first time Rixo has embarked on extending its size offering. A recent size-inclusive collaboration with American retailer Target enabled them to partake in some market research about the Rixo styles that plus-size women would most like to wear, which Rix and McCloskey used to inform their design decisions.

Rixo made its London Fashion Week debut in 2018, when the brand unveiled its spring/summer 2019 collection in a suitably sunny-inspired showcase.