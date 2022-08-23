The Rixo Cheryl dress is finally back in stock – but we predict it won’t be around for long
Rixo’s Cheryl dress has finally been restocked after months of waiting for eagle-eyed fans – and we couldn’t be happier.
Have you ever met The One? Had them in your life, felt them all around you, only to let them go? If your One, like ours, was pink, shimmery and gone before you’d even had a chance to ponder its potential place in your wardrobe, then the good news for you is that Rixo’s Cheryl dress – yes, that One – in all of its shimmery loveliness, is finally back in stock.
After being debuted by the London label earlier this year, the dress swiftly sold out in all of its sizes – it’s offered in UK sizes 6-20 – leaving crestfallen customers blinking back the tears. Would they ever be able to get their hands on the Cheryl again? Well, now’s their chance.
That’s not all the good news coming straight out of Rixo HQ of late. Following the unveiling of its size-inclusive designs at London Fashion Week earlier this year, the brainchild of best friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey has gone from strength to strength, including debuting new hand-drawn designs in a stable of new silhouettes.
Speaking on the launch of its inclusive sizing earlier this year, Rix told Stylist: “This collection is our first extended sizing range from size 6-24, after years of perfecting the fit, so it’s such a proud moment for us to be able to offer this.”
This isn’t the first time Rixo has embarked on extending its size offering. A recent size-inclusive collaboration with American retailer Target enabled them to partake in some market research about the Rixo styles that plus-size women would most like to wear, which Rix and McCloskey used to inform their design decisions.
Rixo made its London Fashion Week debut in 2018 when the brand unveiled its spring/summer 2019 collection in a suitably sunny-inspired showcase.
Images: courtesy of Rixo