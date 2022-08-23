Have you ever met The One? Had them in your life, felt them all around you, only to let them go? If your One, like ours, was pink, shimmery and gone before you’d even had a chance to ponder its potential place in your wardrobe, then the good news for you is that Rixo’s Cheryl dress – yes, that One – in all of its shimmery loveliness, is finally back in stock.

After being debuted by the London label earlier this year, the dress swiftly sold out in all of its sizes – it’s offered in UK sizes 6-20 – leaving crestfallen customers blinking back the tears. Would they ever be able to get their hands on the Cheryl again? Well, now’s their chance.