Rixo just launched its first ever range of shoes, and we need every pair
Summer-ready shoes with a micro heel, perfect for wearing noon-to-night.
Since its inception in 2015, Rixo has established itself as a purveyor of all things kitsch and cute, from its cult dresses to its loungewear to its adorable accessories.
Now, the London-born label is coming for our feet with its first line of vintage-inspired shoes, which launches today.
The nine-piece collection, which is brimming with nostalgic silhouettes and funky retro shades, was crafted in a second-generation factory in Alicante, Spain, which specialises in small batch production to ensure minimal waste.
The result is a line-up of micro-heeled shoes that are crying out to house your feet this summer. For the perfect day-to-dusk shoe, look to the 60s-esque Palma, a micro-heeled mule with pretty floral detailing; we’ll be wearing ours with straight-leg jeans and an oversized shirt.
And, for that string of weddings you’ve got booked in this summer finally!), look no further than the Ciervo, which we can’t wait to whip out to vamp up our wedding guest get-ups.
The launch of Rixo shoes follows hot on the heels of the brand’s summer loungewear, which it debuted last week, and its first size-inclusive range which sees the label expand its offering to include sizes 18 and 20 for the first time. It also launched bridesmaid dresses for the first time in April.
Images: courtesy of Rixo