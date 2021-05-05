Girls! How did you find lockdown? Where did you spend it?

Henrietta: We feel very lucky to say that we were both safe and well working from home in London. We were working around the clock on new and exciting ways to engage with our community in those challenging times. We felt there was a real camaraderie, so we are grateful! It was very hard not being able to spend time with loved ones, but knowing that we were all in it together made it much easier.

Do you feel like you lost a bit of your fashion mojo?

Orlagh: There were moments of this for sure, at first it was quite novel being able to work from home in PJs all day, but after a while the fun wears off and you just feel a bit flat, which is why we were both so excited to launch our debut Rixo loungewear collection, it arrived at the perfect time!

How has it been having a fashion brand during the pandemic?

Orlagh: It hasn’t been easy but we have tried to remain as agile as possible. We have been in constant communication with our customers, colleagues, friends and family; fashion brings joy to so many of us and we are always brainstorming new and exciting ways to excite our community. We feel incredibly lucky to be coming through the other side of the tunnel now, we all have so much to look forward to!