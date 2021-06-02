Indeed, inclusive sizing is of such priority for the founders, that they jumped at a recent opportunity of launching a diffusion line with American retailer Target, alongside burgeoning brands Christopher John Rogers and Alexis. The limited-edition collections were available in sizes XXS to 4X (UK size 24), with all pieces available to buy for under £60.

Part of the allure of the collaboration, a first of its kind for Rixo, was that Target’s design team promised to give McCloskey and Rix feedback on the most popular colourways and styles of the collection among their customer base, along with constructive criticism on how each piece could be improved. Rix and McCloskey both learned ways to improve their plus-size offering, and saw first-hand the appetite for more extensive Rixo sizing, which has further fueled their ambition.

“Our aim is to keep on doing as much as we can do and, even if we get criticism, we will keep on chipping away,” Rix adds. “We’re not going to give ourselves a pat on the back for extending our size range, we’re just trying to do as much as we can.”

Once the ready-to-wear is extended, swimwear will follow suit (it is launching with a size XS to XL, an equivalent of a UK size 6 - UK size 16-18 initially), with a view to eventually making all Rixo wares size-inclusive.

Despite the restrictions that the pandemic has placed on the fashion industry as a whole, Rixo is powering ahead. There’s been the launch of its debut bridesmaid dress collection, its first shoe collection, its conscious green swimwear launch, and next up is its first foray into outerwear with a range of vintage-inspired quilted coats and suede jackets that prove that Rixo has found its winning formula; future vintage done right.