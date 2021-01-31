An edit of pre-loved designer dresses are looking for a forever home? It would be rude not to.
Have you ever borrowed an outfit from a friend for a special occasion? Or raided a family member’s wardrobe for something to wear? Well, rental fashion is kind of like this, but it won’t cause any arguments. Renting an outfit is on the rise thanks to people’s ever growing interest in sustainable fashion options. And as it turns out, hiring an outfit is also surprisingly easy.
Rotaro has a whole host of amazing designer brands – from Rixo and Reformation to Ganni and Max Mara – and they’re all available to be borrowed (for 4-12 days at a time), worn as many times as you like, and then given back to be loved by someone else. The site is all about creating a rotating, circular wardrobe; slowing down the speed we usually shop, reducing the amount of textiles that end up in landfill and subsequently helping the planet. To close the gap even further, Rotaro has just added the ‘Resale’ section to its website. This means you can actually own a lot of the amazing designer outfits found on site for a lot less than usual.
Once the rental outfits have been worn (and looked after) by many, they will then be added to the ‘Resale’ section where they can find a forever home. By buying fabulous pre-loved pieces, items end up having a longer life span rather than being a ‘wear once’ purchase. Buying designer dresses to be more sustainable? We’re sold.
So how does it work? Every Sunday Rotaro will be dropping new (pre-loved) pieces to the re-sale section and items will be up to 70% off the original retail price. A lot of the items are only available in limited sizes so if you see one you like, grab it ASAP. Great dresses don’t stick around for long. Need further proof to run and not walk? The first drop sold out within 24 hours and has just been restocked today.
Fashion editor Harriet Davey is here to show you her wish list of items that are ready to go to a new home over at Rotaro Resale.
Ganni at Rotaro
I’m a sucker for a great Ganni dress. I own a few now and every year I wear them as much as the last. This universally flattering wrap style will see you through all seasons with just an accessories switch up.
For winter, I would layer it over a grey roll neck knit with stomper boots and a trench coat. For summer? Strappy sandals and a straw bag.
Max Mara at Rotaro
Investing in a piece of Max Mara is always going to mean a forever buy. I can see this slinky slip dress being a hard-working item in the lucky new owner’s wardrobe.
For winter add layers such as oversized blazers and boots; for spring wear with trainers; by summer, try flip flops and a baguette bag.
Ghost at Rotaro
Ghost dresses are always my go-to when it comes to wedding season. The ideal destination for guest dresses; the satin, printed styles managed to make you look like you’ve made a massive effort, with minimal effort needed .
This green style with ditsy daisy print is asking to be teamed with dusty pink accessories – trust me, it works.
Rixo at Rotaro
I mainly want this dress so my daydreams of summer can be one step closer to reality. I’m imagining this dress in the future with lace-up sandals, a bright bag, a tropical beach and a cocktail.
There’s no harm in planning for the future, right?
Shop Rixo long sleeve flower polka dot mini dress at Rotaro, £85
Shrimps at Rotaro
This bright, happy, embroidered dress is one that deserves a forever home. Not just for summer, try it out with knee-high boots for a Scandi twist.
Being able to get a Shrimps dress for under £100 is an opportunity not to miss. You’ll also be giving something pre-loved a new home so it’s basically guilt-free, right?
Link By K at Rotaro
This one of course wouldn’t be the average supermarket trip outfit, instead, get it now and save it for a dinner in a restaurant (remember those?) later in the year.
I would wear this with black barely-there sandals or mules and layered golden jewels to let it do all the talking.
Baum und Pferdgarten at Rotaro
It’s not just dresses Rotaro Resale has either, a few blazers have been dropping into the mix. This creamy style is so sleek and effortless it’ll end up being the addition to any outfit across all seasons.
I would try it out with a top-to-toe tonal look with tan tailored trousers, a white T-shirt and trainers.
Shop Baum und Pferdgarten cream single button blazer at Rotaro, £125
Opening image: Rotaro
Images: courtesy of Rotaro