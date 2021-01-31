Have you ever borrowed an outfit from a friend for a special occasion? Or raided a family member’s wardrobe for something to wear? Well, rental fashion is kind of like this, but it won’t cause any arguments. Renting an outfit is on the rise thanks to people’s ever growing interest in sustainable fashion options. And as it turns out, hiring an outfit is also surprisingly easy.

Rotaro has a whole host of amazing designer brands – from Rixo and Reformation to Ganni and Max Mara – and they’re all available to be borrowed (for 4-12 days at a time), worn as many times as you like, and then given back to be loved by someone else. The site is all about creating a rotating, circular wardrobe; slowing down the speed we usually shop, reducing the amount of textiles that end up in landfill and subsequently helping the planet. To close the gap even further, Rotaro has just added the ‘Resale’ section to its website. This means you can actually own a lot of the amazing designer outfits found on site for a lot less than usual.