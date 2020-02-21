Sustainable fashion: the eco-friendly shoes Meghan Markle can’t get enough of
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
These ballet shoes are a firm favourite with the likes of Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jenna Dewan.
Meghan Markle is, as almost everyone knows by now, a huge source of style inspiration to many people. So much so, in fact, that the Duchess of Sussex has been named Lyst’s number one celebrity fashion influencer.
While she usually wears high heels for her royal duties, fans of the philanthropist will no doubt be aware that Meghan is a big fan of flat shoes and ballet pumps, too. And, just like Katie Holmes and Jenna Dewan, she likes to source her flats from one brand in particular.
We’re talking, of course, about Rothy’s.
The modern pointed-toe flat – which is available in 20 different colours, including leopard print, cornflower blue and a classic solid black – retail between £118 and £147, depending on which style you go for.
The reason they’re flying off the shelves, though, isn’t to do with how comfy they are (although they are very comfy: they’re knit-to-shape with zero seams, promising a zero break-in period). In fact, it’s all to do with how they’re made.
Last year, 104 million people around the world used Lyst, shopping six million fashion items in more than 12,000 shops. With all that search data, it was able to compile a very accurate report that captures what people have been searching for – and, no surprises, the ‘Greta effect’ has seeped into fashion.
That’s right: sustainability, as well as keywords related to sustainability in fashion, increased by 75% from 2018. That included 27,000 searches specifically for sustainable fashion each month in 2019. And, with the trend only growing in popularity for 2020, it makes sense that celebrities and influencers alike are turning to Rothy’s for their footwear needs.
“At Rothy’s, we take a whole brand approach to sustainability,” a spokesperson for the San Francisco brand explains. “[So] we’ve repurposed over 37 million single-use plastic bottles and turned them into Rothy’s signature thread.”
Oh yes: the uppers of Rothy’s shoes are knitted from recycled plastic water bottles, diverting waste from landfill in the process. The eco-friendly nature of the brand’s pumps doesn’t end there, though. Think humanely harvested merino wool, carbon-free rubber or vegan leather soles, and washable insoles made with bio-based castor oil and recycled materials, too.
“We strive for zero waste, and owning our own manufacturing workshop gives us unique advantages that help us work towards this goal,” reads the Rothy’s website.
While Rothy’s is making waves at the moment, though, it’s worth remembering that Meghan has been favouring another sustainable shoe brand, too: Veja-10.
The French brand’s trainers are crafted with a stacked rubber midsole using ethically-sourced rubber from the Amazonian rainforest and shaped with a white leather upper and contrasting logo-embossed black leather heel tab. And, shortly after Meghan wore the classic black and white Veja V-10 trainers in October 2018, online searches for Veja V-10s skyrocketed, shooting up by 118%, resulting in it being named “the world’s hottest shoe”. Phew!
You can find out more about Meghan’s favourite trainer here.
Image: Rothy’s