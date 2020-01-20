Last night a swarm of A-list celebrities graced the red carpet for the notable 2020 SAG awards . The prestigious award ceremony held in Los Angeles celebrated the most renowned and impressive performances over the last year both on the big and small screen. Perhaps one of the most sought-after accolades (winners are chosen based on rankings from hundreds of fellow industry peers), the SAG awards often ensure the room is littered with impressive talent. A flood of winners slowly usurped our Instagram feed and Twitter timeline including Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix who both respectively bagged one of the most-coveted awards of the evening for most outstanding performance in a leading role for Judy and Joker .

Indisputably, award season never lets us down when it comes to displaying an onslaught of cool trends and the 26th SAG awards were no different. Column dresses seemed to be the recurring silhouette favoured by a throng of stars. Gone were the previous puff sleeve iterations, voluminous puffball gowns, and sheer detailing evident at the Golden Globes just a few weeks ago, as more streamlined, sleeveless, fitted gowns seemed to be the choice of the evening.

Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz adorned a precious peach number by Oscar de la Renta. Sporting a bow in the centre of the gown with white fitted glows, the actor seemed to channel her character Bonnie’s iconic Audrey Hepburn outfit during the show’s first season. Her fellow BLL co-star Reese Witherspoon also seemed to adhere to the trend in a Celine number that featured just the right amount of sparkle. While playful detailing like big sleeves (thanks, Cecilie Bahnsen) and ruffles have largely dominated the red carpet of late (Queen Bey and Gwyneth Paltrow are fans), scaling back on the theatrics seems to be the resounding theme. Why? Column dresses carry a certain longevity and timelessness that transcends seasons. Versatile, relaxed and chic, the shapely dress evidently draws on an element of vintage Hollywood glamour that seems to be a foolproof winner each time. Get you a dress that can take you from the ceremony to the dance floor, we say. Ahead, we picked a few memorable dresses from the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 that stole the limelight.