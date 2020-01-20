Old Hollywood had a revival on the red carpet last night. From diamond encrusted gowns to boned corset detailing, column dresses were rampant at the 2020 SAG awards in a series of drool-worthy styles.
Last night a swarm of A-list celebrities graced the red carpet for the notable 2020 SAG awards. The prestigious award ceremony held in Los Angeles celebrated the most renowned and impressive performances over the last year both on the big and small screen. Perhaps one of the most sought-after accolades (winners are chosen based on rankings from hundreds of fellow industry peers), the SAG awards often ensure the room is littered with impressive talent. A flood of winners slowly usurped our Instagram feed and Twitter timeline including Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix who both respectively bagged one of the most-coveted awards of the evening for most outstanding performance in a leading role for Judy and Joker.
You may also like...
SAG Awards 2020: best red carpet looks from all your favourite stars
Indisputably, award season never lets us down when it comes to displaying an onslaught of cool trends and the 26th SAG awards were no different. Column dresses seemed to be the recurring silhouette favoured by a throng of stars. Gone were the previous puff sleeve iterations, voluminous puffball gowns, and sheer detailing evident at the Golden Globes just a few weeks ago, as more streamlined, sleeveless, fitted gowns seemed to be the choice of the evening.
Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz adorned a precious peach number by Oscar de la Renta. Sporting a bow in the centre of the gown with white fitted glows, the actor seemed to channel her character Bonnie’s iconic Audrey Hepburn outfit during the show’s first season. Her fellow BLL co-star Reese Witherspoon also seemed to adhere to the trend in a Celine number that featured just the right amount of sparkle. While playful detailing like big sleeves (thanks, Cecilie Bahnsen) and ruffles have largely dominated the red carpet of late (Queen Bey and Gwyneth Paltrow are fans), scaling back on the theatrics seems to be the resounding theme. Why? Column dresses carry a certain longevity and timelessness that transcends seasons. Versatile, relaxed and chic, the shapely dress evidently draws on an element of vintage Hollywood glamour that seems to be a foolproof winner each time. Get you a dress that can take you from the ceremony to the dance floor, we say. Ahead, we picked a few memorable dresses from the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 that stole the limelight.
Lupita Nyong'o
The US actor tapped into the style with a beaded/sequin concoction courtesy of Louis Vuitton. Clearly channelling the retro aesthetic of many of her predecessors, Nyong’o went for diamond drop earrings and a vintage up-do. Extra points for the waist-cinching belt.
Jennifer Lopez
Lots of velvet and delicate jewels do a good red carpet outfit make. J.Lo tackled double trends with both an obnoxiously large bow at the back of this Georges Hobeika creation and oodles of velvet. Slightly revamping the column silhouette with off-the-shoulder sleeves, this is OTT for all the right reasons.
Reese Witherspoon
The asymmetric shoulder! The gems! The monochrome element! It’s safe to say Reese made an otherwise overdone cut seem fresh, fashion-forward and contemporary.
Renee Zellweger
Royal blue and award ceremonies go hand-in-hand it seems. Making a serious case for the hue this season, Zellweger effortlessly nails this Maison Margiela design - complete with pockets (!), FYI.
Zoë Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz remained true to her somewhat signature style, opting for this striking sleeveless, boned gown. If anyone can pull off a full length number with stark white gloves, the soon-to-be Catwoman star is surely the best bet.
Michelle Williams
Making maternity dressing look easy, Michelle Williams - like many of her peers - opted for Hollywood glamour, red lipstick and tousled waves in tow of course.
Sophie Turner
We can always count on Sophie Turner to add some pizzazz to the red carpet and that she did in this magenta, figure-hugging Louis Vuitton dress. From the sweetheart neckline to the corset bodice, it’s a yes from us.
Images: Getty
Recommended by Eni Subair
Fashion
SAG Awards 2020: see all your favourite celebrities on the red carpet
Fashion
Golden Globes 2020: everyone was wearing this trend on the red carpet, and you can too
Fashion
Gwendoline Christie’s latest red carpet outfit has set the internet on fire
Fashion
Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: standout fashion moments from the red carpet