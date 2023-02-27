The SAG Awards were a sparkling night of emotional wins, brilliant speeches (have you watched Michelle Yeoh’s yet? It’s great) and, of course, fantastic fashion.

Don’t stress if you couldn’t muster the energy to stay up late and watch the show… sleep is important, after all. We’ve got you covered, anyway, with a full roundup of what the stars wore to the big night.

From Zendaya’s romantic pink gown to Angela Bassett doing the thing in yellow tulle, here are the best fashion moments from the SAG Awards 2023.