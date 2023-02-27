sag awards red carpet fashion
SAG Awards 2023: all the best red carpet fashion from the night you need to see

At last night’s SAG Awards, our favourite celebrities showed out in their finest fashion.

The SAG Awards were a sparkling night of emotional wins, brilliant speeches (have you watched Michelle Yeoh’s yet? It’s great) and, of course, fantastic fashion. 

Don’t stress if you couldn’t muster the energy to stay up late and watch the show… sleep is important, after all. We’ve got you covered, anyway, with a full roundup of what the stars wore to the big night. 

From Zendaya’s romantic pink gown to Angela Bassett doing the thing in yellow tulle, here are the best fashion moments from the SAG Awards 2023. 

  • Zendaya

    Zendaya at SAG Awards red carpet 2023

    You can always rely on Zendaya to deliver a showstopping look, and deliver she did – in custom Valentino. 

  • Meghann Fahy

    megan fahy on sag awards 2023 red carpet

    The White Lotus actor kept it simple and sleek in a white Ralph Lauren dress, complete with body-baring cutouts. 

  • Danielle Deadwyler

    Danielle Deadwyler

    Serving up the ultimate in old Hollywood glam, Till actor Danielle Deadwyler stunned in this sparkling scallop detail dress. A simple centre-parted updo allowed the outfit to take centre stage. 

  • Michelle Yeoh

    michelle yeoh on sag awards red carpet

    This is pure celebratory dressing. Yeoh’s Schiaparelli couture design jazzed up a simple black dress with gold sequin fringing on the front. 

  • Jenna Ortega

    jenna ortega sag awards red carpet

    Is Jenna Ortega’s vintage Versace look a tad bin bag-esque? Yes, perhaps. But in a very chic way. 

  • Angela Bassett

    Angela Bassett at sag awards 2023

    Are we really going to make another reference to ‘Angela Bassett did the thing’? Of course we are, because she did, in a yellow Giambattista Valli gown.

  • Haley Lu Richardson

    Haley Lu Richardson sag awards red carpet

    Haley Lu Richardson looks a world away from The White Lotus’s Portia in this sequin and pearl Carolina Herrera number. 

  • Amanda Seyfried

    Amanda Seyfried at Sag awards 2023

    Short dresses are a bit of a rarity on the red carpet, which is a crying shame when they can look as great as this. We’re huge fans of Amanda Seyfried’s vintage vibes in her Kermit green Prada mini. Plus, pockets!

  • Aubrey Plaza

    Aubrey Plaza

    Cut-out details were a SAG Awards trend in a big way, as shown by Aubrey Plaza in this bold Michael Kors gown. We love the warm, coppery bronze colour of the shimmering fabric. 

  • Jessica Chastain

    Jessica Chastain sag awards red carpet

    You already know we’re big fans of pink at Stylist, so of course we adore Jessica Chastain’s dramatic Zuhair Murad gown, even if it did cause her to have a little stumble on her way to the stage. 

  • Ayo Edebiri

    Ayo Edebiri sag awards red carpet

    We think this may be the first time we’ve seen a checkerboard print dress at an awards show, and you know what? We like it. The Bear star Ayo Edebiri went bold in Emilia Wickstead. 

  • Jennifer Coolidge

    jennifer coolidge sag awards red carpet 202

    Jennifer Coolidge proves you really can’t go wrong in all black, especially with a 60s inspired bouffant accessorised with a headband. 

  • Julia Garner

    julia garner sag awards red carpet

    How to take a structural metallic gown to the next level? Jewelled netting at the top and statement elbow detail. Julia Garner looks incredible in Gucci. 

  • Jenny Slate

    jenny slate sag awards red carpet

    Jenny Slate makes a case for bejewelled bras in this Zuhair Murad dress, and we’re fully on board.

  • Stephanie Hsu

    Stephanie Hsu

    Let’s be honest: we’re fully obsessed with Stephanie Hsu’s glorious Carolina Herrera gown. Slicked-back hair and Cartier earrings? The icing on an excellent cake. 

  • Kathryn Newton

    Kathryn Newton

    Also in Carolina Herrera was Kathryn Newton, who delivered a very different aesthetic in this structured lavender dress. Black lace detailing prevents the princess-y piece from feeling too saccharine.

  • Beatrice Grannò

    Beatrice Grannò at sag awards red carpet

    Beatrice Grannò in this Valentino shirt dress is the ultimate in cool girl chic. 

Images: Getty