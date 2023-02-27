SAG Awards 2023: all the best red carpet fashion from the night you need to see
At last night’s SAG Awards, our favourite celebrities showed out in their finest fashion.
The SAG Awards were a sparkling night of emotional wins, brilliant speeches (have you watched Michelle Yeoh’s yet? It’s great) and, of course, fantastic fashion.
Don’t stress if you couldn’t muster the energy to stay up late and watch the show… sleep is important, after all. We’ve got you covered, anyway, with a full roundup of what the stars wore to the big night.
From Zendaya’s romantic pink gown to Angela Bassett doing the thing in yellow tulle, here are the best fashion moments from the SAG Awards 2023.
Zendaya
You can always rely on Zendaya to deliver a showstopping look, and deliver she did – in custom Valentino.
Meghann Fahy
The White Lotus actor kept it simple and sleek in a white Ralph Lauren dress, complete with body-baring cutouts.
Danielle Deadwyler
Serving up the ultimate in old Hollywood glam, Till actor Danielle Deadwyler stunned in this sparkling scallop detail dress. A simple centre-parted updo allowed the outfit to take centre stage.
Michelle Yeoh
This is pure celebratory dressing. Yeoh’s Schiaparelli couture design jazzed up a simple black dress with gold sequin fringing on the front.
Jenna Ortega
Is Jenna Ortega’s vintage Versace look a tad bin bag-esque? Yes, perhaps. But in a very chic way.
Angela Bassett
Are we really going to make another reference to ‘Angela Bassett did the thing’? Of course we are, because she did, in a yellow Giambattista Valli gown.
Haley Lu Richardson
Haley Lu Richardson looks a world away from The White Lotus’s Portia in this sequin and pearl Carolina Herrera number.
Amanda Seyfried
Short dresses are a bit of a rarity on the red carpet, which is a crying shame when they can look as great as this. We’re huge fans of Amanda Seyfried’s vintage vibes in her Kermit green Prada mini. Plus, pockets!
Aubrey Plaza
Cut-out details were a SAG Awards trend in a big way, as shown by Aubrey Plaza in this bold Michael Kors gown. We love the warm, coppery bronze colour of the shimmering fabric.
Jessica Chastain
You already know we’re big fans of pink at Stylist, so of course we adore Jessica Chastain’s dramatic Zuhair Murad gown, even if it did cause her to have a little stumble on her way to the stage.
Ayo Edebiri
We think this may be the first time we’ve seen a checkerboard print dress at an awards show, and you know what? We like it. The Bear star Ayo Edebiri went bold in Emilia Wickstead.
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge proves you really can’t go wrong in all black, especially with a 60s inspired bouffant accessorised with a headband.
Julia Garner
How to take a structural metallic gown to the next level? Jewelled netting at the top and statement elbow detail. Julia Garner looks incredible in Gucci.
Jenny Slate
Jenny Slate makes a case for bejewelled bras in this Zuhair Murad dress, and we’re fully on board.
Stephanie Hsu
Let’s be honest: we’re fully obsessed with Stephanie Hsu’s glorious Carolina Herrera gown. Slicked-back hair and Cartier earrings? The icing on an excellent cake.
Kathryn Newton
Also in Carolina Herrera was Kathryn Newton, who delivered a very different aesthetic in this structured lavender dress. Black lace detailing prevents the princess-y piece from feeling too saccharine.
Beatrice Grannò
Beatrice Grannò in this Valentino shirt dress is the ultimate in cool girl chic.
Images: Getty