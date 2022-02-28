Anybody lacking fashion exposition in their lives will have breathed a sigh of relief when last night’s SAG (Screen Actors Guild) awards swooped in and overnight gave us a healthy dollop of celebrity red carpet style.

With Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek and Kerry Washington among the stars that graced the red carpet in Santa Monica last night, all eyes were firmly focused on the bounty of fashion highlights.

Indeed, Washington, who was nominated for her role in the TV mini series Little Fires Everywhere, tapped Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach to pull together her tutti-frutti toned Celia Kritharioti dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes and Messika jewellery, while other stars opted for the refined glamour provided by classic black dresses.

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Selena Gomez all opted to wear floor-sweeping inky dresses for last night’s in-person event, making the case firmly for Old Hollywood-inspired fashion moments.