The Screen Actors Guild party is the one ceremony during this festival that is awards season where the work of actors each year is evaluated by their peers.

For this reason, many stars have admitted that winning a SAG is one of the most meaningful accolades of their career. So no wonder, then, that A-listers turn out in droves for the event. This year, stars including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o and the cast of Game of Thrones (Gwendoline Christie! Sophie Turner! Nathalie Emmanuel!) are all in attendance, dressed in the biggest and most glamorous gowns.

Here are some of the best looks from the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.