SAG Awards 2020: best red carpet looks from all your favourite stars

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published

From Lupita Nyong’o to Gwendoline Christie and Reese Witherspoon, here are all the most glamorous looks from this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. 

The Screen Actors Guild party is the one ceremony during this festival that is awards season where the work of actors each year is evaluated by their peers. 

For this reason, many stars have admitted that winning a SAG is one of the most meaningful accolades of their career. So no wonder, then, that A-listers turn out in droves for the event. This year, stars including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o and the cast of Game of Thrones (Gwendoline Christie! Sophie Turner! Nathalie Emmanuel!) are all in attendance, dressed in the biggest and most glamorous gowns.

Here are some of the best looks from the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. 

  • Jenna Lyons

  • Kathryn Newton

  • Millie Bobby Brown

  • Nathalie Emmanuel

  • Dakota Fanning

  • Madeline Brewer

  • Andrew Scott

  • Gwendoline Christie

  • Allison Janney

  • Winona Ryder

  • Yvonne Strahovski

  • Glenn Close

  • Lupita Nyong'o

  • Helena Bonham Carter

  • Alexis Bledel

  • Jennifer Garner

  • Margot Robbie

  • America Ferrera

  • Margaret Qualley

  • Samira Wiley

  • Lili Reinhart

  • Reese Witherspoon

  • Joey King

  • Zoe Kravitz

  • Rachel Brosnahan

  • Cynthia Erivo

  • Jennifer Lopez

  • Nicole Kidman

  • David Harbour and Lily Allen

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge

  • Jennifer Aniston

  • Scarlett Johansson

  • Reese Witherspoon

  • Michelle Williams

  • Elisabeth Moss

  • Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

  • Kaitlyn Dever

  • Sian Clifford

  • Sophie Turner

  • Laura Dern

  • Charlize Theron

Images: Getty

