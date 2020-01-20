SAG Awards 2020: best red carpet looks from all your favourite stars
- Posted by
- Hannah-Rose Yee
- Published
From Lupita Nyong’o to Gwendoline Christie and Reese Witherspoon, here are all the most glamorous looks from this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The Screen Actors Guild party is the one ceremony during this festival that is awards season where the work of actors each year is evaluated by their peers.
For this reason, many stars have admitted that winning a SAG is one of the most meaningful accolades of their career. So no wonder, then, that A-listers turn out in droves for the event. This year, stars including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o and the cast of Game of Thrones (Gwendoline Christie! Sophie Turner! Nathalie Emmanuel!) are all in attendance, dressed in the biggest and most glamorous gowns.
Here are some of the best looks from the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Jenna Lyons
Kathryn Newton
Millie Bobby Brown
Nathalie Emmanuel
Dakota Fanning
Madeline Brewer
Andrew Scott
Gwendoline Christie
Allison Janney
Winona Ryder
Yvonne Strahovski
Glenn Close
Lupita Nyong'o
Helena Bonham Carter
Alexis Bledel
Jennifer Garner
Margot Robbie
America Ferrera
Margaret Qualley
Samira Wiley
Lili Reinhart
Reese Witherspoon
Joey King
Zoe Kravitz
Rachel Brosnahan
Cynthia Erivo
Jennifer Lopez
Nicole Kidman
David Harbour and Lily Allen
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Jennifer Aniston
Scarlett Johansson
Reese Witherspoon
Michelle Williams
Elisabeth Moss
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Kaitlyn Dever
Sian Clifford
Sophie Turner
Laura Dern
Charlize Theron
Images: Getty