Sarah Jessica Parker just paid tribute to Carrie Bradshaw in the best way in New York
And Just Like That, the essence of Carrie Bradshaw was back at New York Fashion Week.
They say that diamonds are a girl’s best friend and nobody in the fashion sphere is more well-acquainted with the expression than the perennially jewellery-bedecked fictional character Carrie Bradshaw.
While And Just Like That may have wrapped filming on its debut season, Carrie Bradshaw’s essence is still very much evident, according to the actor that plays her, Sarah Jessica Parker.
Arriving to turn New York City’s iconic Empire State Building a shade of Tiffany & Co’s signature duck-egg blue in honour of Valentine’s Day, Parker channelled Bradshaw in a floor-length powder pink dress, which she elevated with an Aztec-inspired printed coat and a pair of glitzy heels from the actor’s very own SJP shoe collection.
This isn’t the first time that Parker has taken a leaf out of Bradshaw’s Tiffany-loving book. The actor has frequented the heritage brand’s trademark Blue Book Balls throughout the years, borrowing statement jewels from Bradshaw’s very own arsenal.
Bradshaw last sported a piece of Tiffany & Co. bling in the first Sex And The City film, when she wore the brand’s statement Elsa Peretti chunky cuff.
Images: courtesy of Getty and Tiffany & Co.