Sarah Jessica Parker just wore the most Carrie Bradshaw dress for the And Just Like That premiere in New York
And Just Like That, Carrie et al are back! And channelling Sex And The City better than ever.
For last night’s premiere of And Just Like That, one of 2021’s most hotly anticipated TV releases, Sarah Jessica Parker wore the most Carrie Bradshaw-inspired dress of all time.
Parker, who played Bradshaw from the show’s inception in 1998, wore a custom Oscar de la Renta tulle dress to the event in what can only be described as a sartorial nod to the fictional character.
The grey dress, which came by way of one of Bradshaw’s favoured brands, also bears a striking similarity to the Chanel Couture tulle number that Parker wore the 2004 Golden Globes.
But Parker wasn’t the only one to make a statement at last night’s premiere. Cynthia Nixon, who has reprised her role as Miranda Hobbes in the Sex And The City reboot, opted for a zesty orange highlighter-hued shirt-dress by Christopher John Rogers, one of fashion’s most buzzy designers.
Elsewhere, in true Charlotte York style, Kristin Davis kept it classic and sophisticated in a navy off-the-shoulder Jason Wu creation, which she kept chic and refined with a subtle hairstyle and minimal accessories.
And Just Like That follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as “they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to an HBO Max news release.
And Just Like That is available to watch now on Sky Comedy and NOW TV.