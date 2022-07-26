Not only has Wiegman’s calm and collected composure been heaped in praise during the tournament so far, but her choice of side-of-pitch outfit has also sparked something of a sartorial fire. Marks & Spencer, one of the Lionesses’ sponsors, is the label behind Wiegman’s two-piece suit, which she’s worn for each of the Lionesses’ matches so far and which retails for £80, and, according to the brand, sales of the blazer and trouser duo have spiked by 140% – which is perhaps unsurprising given that, according to Google Trends, searches for Wiegman herself have spiked by 90% in the last week alone.

This, of course, draws parallels to the mania of England men’s team’s manager Gareth Southgate’s slim-fit suit, which was also made by Marks & Spencer. During the 2018 World Cup, the high-street stalwart revealed that sales of the waistcoat Southgate relied upon doubled, with the brand unable to keep it in stock during the tournament.