How Sarina Wiegman’s off-pitch style led her to become the pin-up of football coaching
The Lionesses’ head coach Sarina Wiegman has sent sales of her two-piece suit into overdrive.
Football mania is, once again, reaching fever pitch in the UK ahead of the Lionesses’ semi-final match against Sweden later this evening (26 July), which will take place at Sheffield United’s home, Bramall Lane.
It’s not just the team itself and its star captain Leah Williamson who have gained attention and momentum during the current women’s Euros tournament – according to the BBC, 7.6 million people tuned in to watch the team’s extra-time defeat of Spain – but also the Lionesses’ head coach, Sarina Wiegman.
Not only has Wiegman’s calm and collected composure been heaped in praise during the tournament so far, but her choice of side-of-pitch outfit has also sparked something of a sartorial fire. Marks & Spencer, one of the Lionesses’ sponsors, is the label behind Wiegman’s two-piece suit, which she’s worn for each of the Lionesses’ matches so far and which retails for £80, and, according to the brand, sales of the blazer and trouser duo have spiked by 140% – which is perhaps unsurprising given that, according to Google Trends, searches for Wiegman herself have spiked by 90% in the last week alone.
This, of course, draws parallels to the mania of England men’s team’s manager Gareth Southgate’s slim-fit suit, which was also made by Marks & Spencer. During the 2018 World Cup, the high-street stalwart revealed that sales of the waistcoat Southgate relied upon doubled, with the brand unable to keep it in stock during the tournament.
The news of the mania surrounding Wiegman’s suit follows the first football-related coup of the year for Marks & Spencer, after the Lionesses posed in pieces from the brand in its official team photograph at the start of the competition.
The Lionesses will play Sweden in this evening’s semi-final and, if the team wins tonight’s match, they will face either France or Germany in the final on 31 July at Wembley Stadium in front of 90,000 fans.
Marks & Spencer Collection suit
A simple forever suit, Marks & Spencer’s black two-piece comes Sarina-approved in the best of ways. Wear with a crisp white T-shirt and trainers for optimal appeal.
River Island black suit
River Island’s black suits are as timeless as they come; wear season after season for a desk-to-dusk duet that will never falter.
Uniqlo ultra light suit
Suits in summer are still a goer, just opt for light and breathable fabrics, such as this breezy Uniqlo two-piece, which will stand the test of time year after year.
Images: Getty