When the year began, I promised myself that I would shop less in 2022.

The reasoning behind it was threefold. One, I’d increased my consciousness around my own, often mindless, consumerism and I wanted to take back a semblance of control. Two, while individual action in the face of a climate crisis may feel insignificant at times, it was important for me to take environmental responsibility in whatever way I could. And three, my bank account was begging me to.

I’m no stranger to an Asos delivery, but my true spending vice has always been secondhand shopping.

I’ve trawled charity shops and car boot sales for as long as I can remember, and my teenage years were spent looking for bargain trend pieces to wear to sixth form via clothes-selling apps.