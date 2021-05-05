Selfridges debuts first online rental service in collaboration with Hurr
Ganni, Simone Rocha, Cecilie Bahnsen; you name it, and you can now borrow it straight from the rails of Selfridges.
Now that life is getting back to normal (sort of) and we’re battling with what the hell to wear, it pays heed to consider renting your clothes as a way of getting a quick and easy summer fashion fix.
Luckily for all of us then that Selfridges will launch its debut rental service in collaboration with Hurr this Friday, with prices starting from just £20 for a whole lot of new-season fashion.
And forget wading through virtual piles of clothes, the Selfridges buying team have hand-selected the pieces that will be available to rent and they include the likes of Ganni, Jacquemus, and Simone Rocha among a slew of other fashion favourites, including menswear and accessories. All pieces will be available to rent for either a four, eight, 10 or 20-day period, solving all of your summer staycation wardrobe woes.
While this isn’t the first time Selfridges has endorsed renting clothes – last summer, it launched its first rental offering with Hurr, which enabled users to borrow stock from the store – this marks the first time it will be offering the ability to rent directly from its own website.
“For Selfridges Rental, the goal is to create an edit of the most desirable items to fit today’s ever-evolving lifestyle,” says the retailer’s Head of Womenswear Buying, Jeannie Lee.
As if you weren’t already convinced enough to borrow your next party dress straight from Selfridges, the retailer has recruited recent Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK runner-up Bimini Bon Boulash, writer Raven Smith and model Lara Stone to model some of the rental pieces that will be available to borrow (hello, zesty lime green dress, Bimini.)
“Rental offers me exciting interventions that up the ante on an everyday ensemble,” says Raven Smith. “There’s no time to get bored of a garment because back it goes like a library book. Renting feels better for everyone.”
The move is part of the newly launched Hurr Enterprise, which the brand’s CEO Victoria Prew is pioneering to enable brands and retailers to launch their own rental services. Prew is already in talks with a clutch of other stores and labels to provide their own rental offerings.
Selfridges Rental launches on Selfridges.com on 7 May, prices start from £20 for a 4-day rental.
Images: courtesy of Selfridges
