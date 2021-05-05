Now that life is getting back to normal (sort of) and we’re battling with what the hell to wear, it pays heed to consider renting your clothes as a way of getting a quick and easy summer fashion fix.

Luckily for all of us then that Selfridges will launch its debut rental service in collaboration with Hurr this Friday, with prices starting from just £20 for a whole lot of new-season fashion.

And forget wading through virtual piles of clothes, the Selfridges buying team have hand-selected the pieces that will be available to rent and they include the likes of Ganni, Jacquemus, and Simone Rocha among a slew of other fashion favourites, including menswear and accessories. All pieces will be available to rent for either a four, eight, 10 or 20-day period, solving all of your summer staycation wardrobe woes.