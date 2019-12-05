Instagram and Selfridges have teamed up so you can shop the app IRL
- Posted by
- Billie Bhatia
- Published
Instagram has launched a pop-up in Selfridges just in time for Christmas, and you are going to want to check it out.
Instagram has changed many aspects of our lives: how we eat (how many meals have you let get a little bit cold to get the perfect shot?), how we holiday (books have been published on the most Instagrammable holiday destinations), how we conduct our everyday lives (if it wasn’t on Instagram stories did it even happen?), how we communicate (sliding into DMs is as commonplace as a WhatsApp message) and most recently how we shop.
The shopping tool on Instagram is not new news; we’ve been tempted many times by the lure of a white shopping dot on a post and the swipe up feature which leads us to the perfect pair of jeans for a considerable time. In fact, 130m people a month now tap on the shopping tags to find out more about a product on Instagram.
Just in time for Christmas Instagram has launched a pop-up shop in London’s Selfridges featuring eight carefully curated brands, spanning fashion, beauty, jewellery and interiors, which have established themselves on Instagram.
Eva Chen, fashion director at Instagram, said: “Brands have been a key part of the Instagram community since our launch – Instagram has always been a place to discover and be inspired by businesses of all sizes. Today, 90% of people follow a brand or business. The Instagram Edit @TheOfficialSelfridges brings to life some of these beloved brands that were built on Instagram in an iconic setting just in time for Christmas.”
Chen – who admit to being a fan of shopping at Waitrose, Boots and Waterstones (an iconic combination) when she comes to London – and her team were responsible for curating an edit of brands which includes The Frankie Shop and Kim Shui along with British brands such as Ammé London and Tandem Skincare.
It’s The Frankie Shop that has really got our hearts in a flutter. With stores only in New York and Paris we have long been waiting to get our hands on the cool brand’s effortless offering of clean cut womenswear pieces. Sharp tailoring, utility inspired jumpsuits and oversized leather, The Frankie Shop meets all your workwear needs without losing an individual edge. While Chen and her team might be coveting the leather jumpsuit, it’s the beige oversized trouser suit that we will be treating ourselves to this Christmas.
The Instagram Edit is open from 5 to 15 December at Selfridges London in The Designer Studio on 3.
Images: Courtesy of Instagram