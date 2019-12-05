Instagram and Selfridges have teamed up so you can shop the app IRL

Instagram has changed many aspects of our lives: how we eat (how many meals have you let get a little bit cold to get the perfect shot?), how we holiday (books have been published on the most Instagrammable holiday destinations), how we conduct our everyday lives (if it wasn’t on Instagram stories did it even happen?), how we communicate (sliding into DMs is as commonplace as a WhatsApp message) and most recently how we shop.

The shopping tool on Instagram is not new news; we’ve been tempted many times by the lure of a white shopping dot on a post and the swipe up feature which leads us to the perfect pair of jeans for a considerable time. In fact, 130m people a month now tap on the shopping tags to find out more about a product on Instagram.