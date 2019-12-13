Love them or loathe them, sequins are without a doubt part of the full festive package. Like florals for spring, sparkles around this time of year are difficult to avoid. While some of us may like to roll ourselves in glitter and embrace every part of being as OTT as humanly possible, others struggle to fit them into everyday, or even, evening outfits.

This is why the Stylist fashion team has pulled together our favourite semi-casual (let’s face it, they’re never the most casual of choices) sequin outfits for those of you who want to be less disco ball and more Christmas chic.

From teaming a glistening skirt with cashmere, to layering a sequin party dress with a white shirt – these are the 11 fail-safe ways to style sequins for winter.