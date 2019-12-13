Because you can actually style sequins to look casual too…
Love them or loathe them, sequins are without a doubt part of the full festive package. Like florals for spring, sparkles around this time of year are difficult to avoid. While some of us may like to roll ourselves in glitter and embrace every part of being as OTT as humanly possible, others struggle to fit them into everyday, or even, evening outfits.
This is why the Stylist fashion team has pulled together our favourite semi-casual (let’s face it, they’re never the most casual of choices) sequin outfits for those of you who want to be less disco ball and more Christmas chic.
From teaming a glistening skirt with cashmere, to layering a sequin party dress with a white shirt – these are the 11 fail-safe ways to style sequins for winter.
Jeans and a ‘nice’ top never fails, so add a sequin muted shine style to your trusty denim and go.
Silver sequins look amazing with grey. Fact. Team a high-shine skirt with a double hit of grey with a cashmere jumper and coat combo. Simple, yet oh-so-chic.
The heels and satin The Row bag may make this look more dressy, but it’s the sequin trousers mixed with a high neck knit that keeps it on the right side of casual.
This outfit as a whole is pretty fabulous. The oversized organza bow with structured jacket brings serious Celine autumn/winter 19 vibes. A subtle sequin beret is the ultimate lesson is Parisian chic.
Switch your everyday slip skirt for a glistening gold version and we guarantee it’ll lift your mood on the dreariest of days. Add all the layers you usually would for a high/low look that works.
Match your sequin skirt to your cosy winter knit, add trainers, and you get a combination that’ll work on repeat.
Once you layer your everyday blazer over your favourite glittering party dress it takes on a whole new dressed-down edge. Belt with boots to make it even more daytime ready.
We would take a Fendi baguette bag in any shape or form but this sequin style has stolen our hearts; and our bank balance if we let it. Add a sparkly mini bag to a statement oversized trench for the ultimate power pairing.
We’re all for trying out new things and adding a sequin party dress to an office-appropriate white shirt totally works. Of course a new season Boyy bag and chunky Chelsea boots help create the full cool-girl package.
There’s something about an embellished heel that instantly transforms an outfit. It’s the way to take your work look through to evening with a simple switch of a shimmering shoe.
Sequins in the form of a print often look less OTT. Make like Influencer Camille Charriere and wear a floral mini skirt with a shirt and must-have lace up ankle boots for a look you can wear across seasons.
Images: Getty