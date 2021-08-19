When it comes to serving sartorial aces, few can outshine tennis supremo Serena Williams.

When she’s not wearing her friend Virgil Abloh’s Off-White designs on court, she’s fronting her eponymous line at New York Fashion Week, and now, Williams is adding yet another string to her fashion bow with her latest initiative with Nike.

Deftly named the Serena Williams Design Crew, the collective was established in 2019 as a Project Runway-style apprenticeship programme, which enables the design talent of tomorrow to work alongside Nike and Williams in crafting a collection for the athleisurewear behemoth.