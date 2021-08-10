Before influencers became the bona fide stars of the fashion world, there was Carrie Bradshaw, the fictional writer with an undeniable cache of clout. What Carrie thought, said or, indeed, wore before long enjoyed a steady ascent to the upper echelons of desirability.

And now, after a decade-long Sex And The City hiatus, Sarah Jessica Parker has resumed her role as Carrie Bradshaw for the upcoming reboot of the cult TV show, And Just Like That, and it would appear that all is well with the world, especially now that she’s back pounding the pavements of the Big Apple in an array of unequivocally *chef’s kiss* outfits.