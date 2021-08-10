All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Forget poky polka dots; earn your fashion stripes by going big or going home with your spots this summer.
Before influencers became the bona fide stars of the fashion world, there was Carrie Bradshaw, the fictional writer with an undeniable cache of clout. What Carrie thought, said or, indeed, wore before long enjoyed a steady ascent to the upper echelons of desirability.
And now, after a decade-long Sex And The City hiatus, Sarah Jessica Parker has resumed her role as Carrie Bradshaw for the upcoming reboot of the cult TV show, And Just Like That, and it would appear that all is well with the world, especially now that she’s back pounding the pavements of the Big Apple in an array of unequivocally *chef’s kiss* outfits.
The most dazzling of Bradshaw’s ensembles so far though has been an ankle-grazing XXL giant polka dot-adorned Carolina Herrera skirt, which Bradshaw wore with a Capezio bodysuit, a pair of Duchessa Gardini pumps and a handpainted Rebecca Moses bag. And if the data is anything to go by, it won’t be long before Bradshaw’s big ol’ polka dots will be everywhere: searches for the fashion in And Just Like That have spiked by 66% in recent weeks, according to global shopping platform Lyst.
But in case a maxi skirt isn’t quite to your tastes, fear not, for there’s a plethora of giant polka dot Carrie Bradshaw-esque pieces that would have the woman herself skipping for joy; from swimwear to shoes, here are a few of our favourites.
Na-Kd organic big cotton midi dress
The epitome of a throw-on-and-go type dress is this dotty number which has puffed sleeves and is perfect for desk-to-dusk dressing.
New Look black spot strappy dress
Summer styling getting the better of you? Make it a walk in the park with a simple strappy dress, such as this giant polka-dotted number.
Stella McCartney bow-detail polka dot swimsuit
Even Stella McCartney got the big and bad polka dot memo: the brand’s swimsuit is perfect for lounging by the beach – if you’re lucky enough to get to one.
Shop Stella McCartney bow-detail polka dot swimsuit at FarFetch, £374
Love Stories Blue Moon off-white pyjama shirt
This pyjama shirt is too cute to reserve it solely for bedtime; instead, pair with true blue jeans and some micro mules for a perfect summer daytime look.
Shop Love Stories Blue Moon off-white pyjama shirt at Iris Fashion, £90
Oliver Bonas Modie monochrome beaded black clutch bag
If you prefer a heavily patterned accessory, then Oliver Bonas’ beaded holdall will be the ultimate plus one for you.
Shop Oliver Bonas Modie monochrome beaded black clutch bag, £42
Wallis black spot jersey maxi skirt
A maxi skirt is a foolproof fashion option for every season, and this giant spotted version will stand the test of time.
Lucy & Yak Cole organic cotton jeans
A statement pair of jeans is the answer to all sartorial woes; simply wear these organic cotton flares with a ribbed tank top and an oversized cotton shirt, and there you have a summer ready outfit.
Dolce & Gabbana polka dot bucket hat
Bucket hats are big news for summer, and so too are polka dots; marry the two together and what do you get? Why a polka dot bucket hat, of course.
Chi Chi London Ardin polka dot crepe maxi dress
Now that occasion dressing is back on the menu, this halterneck crepe maxi is serving all of the Carrie vibes at a fraction of the cost.
Shop Chi Chi London Ardin polka dot crepe maxi dress at Selfridges, £75
Mefese beige polka dot dress
If you’re crying out for a simple summer dress, then this beige polka dot frock is the answer. Add a belt for optimal appeal.
SimplyBe reversibly scalloped halterneck swimsuit
Swimwear just got a whole lot cooler with this scalloped and super-flattering polka dot all-in-one.
Shop SimplyBe reversibly scalloped halterneck swimsuit , £18
Images: courtesy of brands.