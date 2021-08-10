Giant polka dots are big news

According to Carrie Bradshaw, giant polka dots are apparently now big news for fashion

Forget poky polka dots; earn your fashion stripes by going big or going home with your spots this summer. 

Before influencers became the bona fide stars of the fashion world, there was Carrie Bradshaw, the fictional writer with an undeniable cache of clout. What Carrie thought, said or, indeed, wore before long enjoyed a steady ascent to the upper echelons of desirability.

And now, after a decade-long Sex And The City hiatus, Sarah Jessica Parker has resumed her role as Carrie Bradshaw for the upcoming reboot of the cult TV show, And Just Like That, and it would appear that all is well with the world, especially now that she’s back pounding the pavements of the Big Apple in an array of unequivocally *chef’s kiss* outfits. 

The most dazzling of Bradshaw’s ensembles so far though has been an ankle-grazing XXL giant polka dot-adorned Carolina Herrera skirt, which Bradshaw wore with a Capezio bodysuit, a pair of Duchessa Gardini pumps and a handpainted Rebecca Moses bag. And if the data is anything to go by, it won’t be long before Bradshaw’s big ol’ polka dots will be everywhere: searches for the fashion in And Just Like That have spiked by 66% in recent weeks, according to global shopping platform Lyst.

But in case a maxi skirt isn’t quite to your tastes, fear not, for there’s a plethora of giant polka dot Carrie Bradshaw-esque pieces that would have the woman herself skipping for joy; from swimwear to shoes, here are a few of our favourites. 

