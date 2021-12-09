Indeed, not only did Bradshaw put Manolo Blahnik firmly on the fashion map with her adoration for the heritage footwear brand, but she is still influencing sales and people more than a decade on from her Sex And The City debut.

Following the release of the And Just Like That filming photos earlier in the year, searches for Fendi Baguette bags – like that worn by Bradshaw – spiked by 45%, while searches for long tutus – like that also worn by the character – similarly rocketed by 110%.

But it’s not just in terms of sales for particular pieces that Bradshaw et al have exhibited their clout. It’s also in the countless women for whom Sex And The City has been a lifeline, a delicious form of escapism from the mundane, that the show’s characters have inspired them, often in the style sphere.

Whether it’s embracing Carrie’s confidence with clothes or loving Samantha’s unapologetic array of outré suiting, these are six women whose styles were, and continue to be, influenced by Sex And The City and the wondrous wardrobes of its protagonists.

Meera Shah

“I was in my 30s when I first watched the show and had stopped wearing heels, thinking I was too old. I wasn’t a big heel wearer in my 20s either. After watching Carrie, and her shoe collection though, I realised how much heels can make you look and feel sexy. Inspired by her, I bought my first high pencil heel court shoes and wore them to my job, which was in a bank. I was super conscious but I kept thinking Carrie would wear these and not think anything of them. When you wear something like that for the first time, you draw a lot of attention – trust me, especially in a bank full of males.

Once I got over that, I bought more heels, heeled boots and I bought my first short pencil skirt. That was the start of a sexy new wardrobe. I felt so feminine and good, it was incredible. It completely changed my confidence in dressing.

I used to always think I wasn’t one of those sexy, pretty women but I decided to try copying Carrie anyway. It made me realise that anyone can be one of those women. It’s in the way you dress and the way you think and do it, despite the stares and attention you may attract.”

Jodie Harsh