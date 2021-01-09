Sézane’s horoscope T-shirts are the chic casual your wardrobe has been missing
Posted by
- Billie Bhatia
- Published
Cool-girl French brand, Sézane, has launched zodiac-inspired T-shirts and if that isn’t the best addition to our lockdown wardrobes, we don’t know what is.
We know that when it comes to a chic take on casual dressing, no one does it like the French. We also know that our love for zodiac signs knows no bounds. So, what happens when those two worlds collide? I’ll tell you: cult Parisian brand Sézane creating horoscope T-shirts at an affordable price of £40, and we are thrilled about it.
There isn’t a day that goes past where I don’t attribute my stubbornness, my hot-headedness and my want to do something active to being an Aries. My friends born in October are eager to point out their sometimes waspish (but necessary) stings are just part of their Scorpio beings. And if you don’t run to your Libran friend for advice then you are missing a trick. Thanks to Sézane’s latest drop, you need not shout about your zodiac sign now, you can just say it with a T-shirt.
In classic Sézane style, these aren’t just any T-shirts, the collection is entirely in French making it incomparably chicer than any other zodiac-themed T-shirt out there. If that wasn’t good enough, they also come with a horoscope…
“Dear Aries, more than ever, this year is not about the destination, but how you get there. Each step counts and will take you further than you could have ever imagined, to where your great projects and dreams lie. Find your courage, your internal strength and follow the path ahead, great things are on the horizon.” *Claps hands*.
If you aren’t already acquainted with Sézane, let me give you the 411. It’s the go-to brand for industry insiders when they need that little bit of je ne sais quois adding to their wardrobe via perfectly printed dresses, straight leg denim jeans, a tailored coat and so much more.
Make like the French girls and style yours with a twisted neckerchief, high-waisted jeans and layered jewellery. Shop Sezane’s Horoscope collection here.
Images: Courtesy of Sézane