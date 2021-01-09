We know that when it comes to a chic take on casual dressing, no one does it like the French. We also know that our love for zodiac signs knows no bounds. So, what happens when those two worlds collide? I’ll tell you: cult Parisian brand Sézane creating horoscope T-shirts at an affordable price of £40, and we are thrilled about it.

There isn’t a day that goes past where I don’t attribute my stubbornness, my hot-headedness and my want to do something active to being an Aries. My friends born in October are eager to point out their sometimes waspish (but necessary) stings are just part of their Scorpio beings. And if you don’t run to your Libran friend for advice then you are missing a trick. Thanks to Sézane’s latest drop, you need not shout about your zodiac sign now, you can just say it with a T-shirt.