There are certain fashion pieces that you just know from the minute they drop that they will hit viral status (see Bottega Veneta’s dumpling pouch bag).

In lockdown, however, those predictions are a little less obvious. If someone had told me that the pieces we would all be all be clamouring over in a crazed kind of fever would be grey tracksuit bottoms and duvet coats, I would have told you to pull my other denim-clad leg. But now, all bets are off the table.