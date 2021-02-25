10,000 people have bought one of Sézane’s dad jumpers, and we can see why
- Billie Bhatia
Billie Bhatia
Go-to Parisian brand Sézane has launched a dad jumper that is already selling like hot cakes. 10,000 hot cakes to be precise, and we can see just why this particular knit is getting so much love.
There are certain fashion pieces that you just know from the minute they drop that they will hit viral status (see Bottega Veneta’s dumpling pouch bag).
In lockdown, however, those predictions are a little less obvious. If someone had told me that the pieces we would all be all be clamouring over in a crazed kind of fever would be grey tracksuit bottoms and duvet coats, I would have told you to pull my other denim-clad leg. But now, all bets are off the table.
Which is why when I learnt that French cool-girl brand Sézane’s dad-inspired ‘Micky’ knit has already sold 10,000 units, I wasn’t surprised. Not least of all because it is glorious in all three shades of cream, khaki and hazelnut.
The cosy high-collared, puff-sleeved jumper has become something of an Instagram sensation, with industry insiders dropping pictures of them swaddled in this season’s must-have knit more frequently than we are running to the kitchen for another snack.
In case you missed it, Paris-based brand Sézane has garnered something of cult following thanks to its covetable French-girl aesthetic. Because, let’s face it, who doesn’t want to look like you live in Saint Germain on your daily walk? Printed dresses, easy outerwear and chic knitwear have been the building blocks to Sézane’s success, and now the brand can add ‘viral jumper’ to its mix.
The jumper in question, Micky, taps into the current loungewear mood but with a more directional hit, which means it’s a piece that is going to work in your wardrobe well after the loungewear has been ditched.
Fan of the brand and influencer, Jessie Bush gives us two ways to wear the jumper – first with a checked mini skirt and stomper boots, and the second with straight leg jeans. While tastemakers Ilenia Toma and Andy Csinger both opt for light wash denim to bring an element of spring style to their Micky jumper.
Whether you pair your jumper with the perfect straight leg jeans or dress it up with leather trousers or even a mini skirt as the days get warmer, act fast because Micky isn’t hanging around and you’re going to want in.
Images: Courtesy of Sézane / Instagram