Secondly, organic cotton means that skin is able to breathe, regardless of the temperamental mood swings of the weather, and finally, the fit of the Pippa is an all-round winner. By adding a tie detail at the waist, the dress fits the silhouette of its wearer like a glove, leading to the sort of compliments that will be followed by gushes of “Just where is that dress from?”

Since its inception in 2013, Sézane has made it its mission to create vintage-inspired pieces that are designed to be worn again and again and again. The label’s founder Morgane Sézalory was intent on crafting a digital native brand that cut through the noise of the fashion industry and provided people with fuss-free fashion that will stand the test of time.

Shop the Sézane Pippa dress, from £115, here.