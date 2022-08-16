Sézane’s Pippa dress is finally back in stock (after it amassed a waitlist of 12,000)
This is your sign to stop everything you’re doing and read the news that Sézane’s lauded Pippa dress is finally – finally – back in stock after amassing a waitlist of 12,000.
In case you’re unfamiliar with the organic cotton dress, let us introduce it to you: the Pippa dress, which is offered in a buffet of summer-ready shades, is a crewnecked dress that comes complete with a statement tie detail at the waist.
Since the French label debuted its understated Pippa dress, which spans the gamut of sizing from XS to XXL, as part of its summer collection last year, it’s amassed a less-than-humble following, with all sizes of the first drop selling out within a matter of days.
Of course, the Pippa’s appeal, particularly during the warmer months, is three-fold. Firstly, summer is a time to embrace the virtues of colour – bid adieu to the inky shades of black and navy that have colonised your wardrobe and lean into the feel-good shades synonymous with summer. Emerald greens! Raspberry pinks! Canary yellows!
Secondly, organic cotton means that skin is able to breathe, regardless of the temperamental mood swings of the weather, and finally, the fit of the Pippa is an all-round winner. By adding a tie detail at the waist, the dress fits the silhouette of its wearer like a glove, leading to the sort of compliments that will be followed by gushes of “Just where is that dress from?”
Since its inception in 2013, Sézane has made it its mission to create vintage-inspired pieces that are designed to be worn again and again and again. The label’s founder Morgane Sézalory was intent on crafting a digital native brand that cut through the noise of the fashion industry and provided people with fuss-free fashion that will stand the test of time.
