Can body positivity and shapewear ever comfortably co-exist?

“With big social events now back in our calendars, it’s perhaps no surprise we are seeing consumer interest in shapewear trending upwards,” Michael Robinson, retail trends analyst, says, pointing to the 270% spike in Google searches for “tummy control shapewear” since this time last year.

Skims’ sizes span the gamut from XXS to 5XL, while the VB Body range will run from a UK size 4 to 18. Despite living in the age of body positivity, isn’t it the unrealistic expectations that fashion continues to perpetuate that’s fuelled the current demand for shapewear? It’s hardly coincidental that, according to Google, searches in the last three months for “how to lose weight” have spiked by 250%, while searches for “body shaping undergarments” have simultaneously risen by 5,000%, according to WGSN.

Fashion psychologist Carolyn Mair notes a correlation between the rise of shapewear with the rise of body consciousness. “The fact that body consciousness is so important in our society speaks volumes about how we see ourselves,” Mair tells Stylist. “What constitutes a beautiful body changes according to the zeitgeist, and today, we are bombarded with images of bodies more than ever before. Exposure to these images influences how we see ourselves as we compare ourselves to others and how we would like to look.”