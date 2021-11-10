All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Shearling has had an upgrade and is now lining jackets, bags and even the insides of shoes. These are the pieces to shop now.
As the unspoken rule in fashion says: where Rihanna goes, the rest of us will soon follow.
It’s been true of the style sphere’s love-in with Cuban-style bowling shirts, it’s been true of its frisson with head-to-toe Bottega (ever the bad gal, Rihanna was one of the first to champion Daniel Lee’s illustrious designs) and it’s true this winter, as fashion goes hard for shearling, both real and faux.
We should’ve seen the return of shearling coming after Rihanna sported a cropped jacket courtesy of New York brand R13 in April 2021. After all, seven months on from the Fenty Beauty founder’s first foray into shearling and it’s now everywhere. Adorned on bags, jackets and even the lining of shoes.
The beauty of shearling lies in its ability to keep you warm without having to compromise on style, for here’s a swaddling material that’s in equal parts soft and sumptuous as it is statement-making and stylish. It’s a win-win for taking this from a bleak to a chic mid-winter.
AllSaints Brooke shearling jacket
Pair this BFJ (Big Fluffy Jacket) with straight-legged jeans and stomper boots for a fun, updated take on winter dressing.
Penelope Chilvers shearling mittens
Keep your hands warm and toasty during the colder months with Penelope Chilver’s shearling-lined mittens.
French Connection Edith faux shearling coat
With a slight biker feel, this faux shearling jacket is perfect for toughening up winter ensembles. Wear with true blue jeans for a go-to cold-weather fashion fix.
& Other Stories faux shearling half-zip jumper
Half-zip jumpers are having yet another moment this winter, and this creamy-coloured faux shearling number is proof.
Mango faux shearling bag
If a BFJ isn’t quite for you, then turn your attentions instead to an LFB (Little Furry Bag). Wear with any and everything this winter to add a cosy touch.
& Other Stories oversized shearling jacket
When it comes to Scandi-inspired seasonal staples, few do it better than & Other Stories, whose oversized shearling jacket is a go-to for the colder months.
Arizona VL sheepskin sliders
Making their return once again to the arena of desire are Birkenstock’s Arizona shearling-lined sandals, which are crying out to cuddle your feet all winter long.
Whistles Hema shearling coat
Shearling needn’t mean boring, however, and Whistles’ offerings are proof. From leopard-print gilets to splashy blue bombers, this is shearling that means business.
Maje Marshalla faux-shearling vest
Vests are the perfect piece for winter layering, and this faux-shearling Maje number would make a wonderful addition to any and all winter wardrobes.
Hollister faux-shearling patchwork coat
As retro-inspired as they come, Hollister’s pink-toned faux-shearling coat is a real winner. Both stylish and sensible, it’s a no-brainer.
Lemaire Mongolian shearling collar
Fancy embracing shearling but don’t want to go all-in? Embrace a shearling collar instead then; this creamy Lemaire number is screaming party.
Shop Lemaire Mongolian shearling collar at Browns Fashion, £850
Images: courtesy of brands.