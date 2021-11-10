As the unspoken rule in fashion says: where Rihanna goes, the rest of us will soon follow.

It’s been true of the style sphere’s love-in with Cuban-style bowling shirts, it’s been true of its frisson with head-to-toe Bottega (ever the bad gal, Rihanna was one of the first to champion Daniel Lee’s illustrious designs) and it’s true this winter, as fashion goes hard for shearling, both real and faux.